MANSFIELD — The leaves are changing. Friday night football is halfway through its season. Fall is upon us, and with it, the end of another Final Friday concert series.

“It’s been a good season and we’re looking forward to the final one for sure,” said Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield Inc. “It always goes by fast.”

The final Final Friday concert series of 2023 features three Rock-and-Roll acts. All three are local and making their Final Friday debut.

David Berry kicks off the evening at 5:30 p.m. Kime described him as a young, extremely talented vocalist.

Triad will follow at 6:30 p.m. Kime said she’s had multiple requests for the high-energy rock band to play at Final Friday.

“They have kind of a cult following, so we’re exited to have them,” she said.

Cryin’ Out Loud will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. While some members of the band have performed at the Brickyard before, the band will make its Brickyard debut. Like Triad, the band has been requested numerous times by Final Friday fans.

Concertgoers will have a wide selection of food trucks to choose from, including Deja Food, Miss Lil’s Fish, Panchos Tacos, Smitty’s & Co., Truckin’ Trav, Sophia’s Lemonade, dessert truck KC Delights and non-alcoholic beverage vendor AB0V.

A selfie station will also be available.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to check out Mansfield’s downtown business scene.

“Come down, wander around and just make a good night of that,” Kime said.

The Final Friday concert series is free to the public. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs.

Final Friday is sponsored by Mid-Ohio Cleaning and Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, the Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas and Spheroid MidOhio.