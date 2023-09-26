COLUMBUS — Ohio’s high school football teams are entering Week 7 of the regular season and attention is turning toward the postseason.

Playoff positioning and forecasting has begun with eyes focused on the computer rankings. The top 16 teams make the playoffs with the top eight getting a first-round home game.

Mansfield Senior and Ontario are rated fourth and fifth in Division III, Region 10. Ashland is 13th in that region. Lexington is on the fringe here at No. 17.

Shelby sits at No. 2 in Division IV, Region 14, while Galion is sixth in that region.

Highland checks in at No. 9 in Division V, Region 18 and Centerburg is 14th in Division V, Region 19.

Division VI, Region 22 is loaded with teams from across our region. Colonel Crawford owns the No. 4 spot, while Mapleton is eighth, Black River ninth, Wynford 12th and Crestview 14th.

In Division VI, Region 23, East Knox is slotted at No. 11, with Northmor 12th and Loudonville just outside looking in at No. 17.

Danville is No. 2 in Division VII, Region 25, with Lucas sixth and Hillsdale eighth.

Find your favorite team in the graphic below:

In addition, the state’s Associated Press state football poll was released with two local teams included in the rankings.

Danville is 4th in Division VII with 100 points, while Shelby is 14th in Division IV with 13 points.

Division I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 5-1 200

2. Pickerington North (4) 6-0 177

3. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 6-0 158

4. Gahanna Lincoln 6-0 127

5. Hilliard Bradley (1) 6-0 121

6. Milford (1) 6-0 104

7. Canton McKinley 5-1 65

8. Perrysburg 6-0 50

9. Cincinnati Elder 4-2 47

10. Lewis Center Olentangy 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Huber Heights Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13.

Division II

1. Massillon Washington (17) 6-0 222

2. Akron Hoban (4) 5-0 196

3. Avon 6-0 170

4. Painesville Riverside 6-0 131

5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6-0 127

6. Cincinnati Anderson 5-1 100

7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2) 5-1 83

8. Canal Winchester 6-0 82

9. Cincinnati Withrow 5-1 59

10. Macedonia Nordonia 6-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14.

Division III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (18) 6-0 221

2. Hamilton Badin (4) 6-0 201

3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 6-0 183

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 6-0 162

5. Norton 6-0 108

6. London 6-0 95

7. Medina Buckeye 6-0 50

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-1 42

9. Trotwood-Madison 4-2 36

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16.

Division IV

1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14) 6-0 205

2. Canton South (2) 6-0 154

3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 6-0 148

4. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 147

5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 134

6. Steubenville (1) 5-1 132

7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 4-2 105

8. Circleville Logan Elm 6-0 53

9. Mentor Lake Catholic 5-1 41

10. Cincinnati Taft 4-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.

Division V

1. Perry (15) 6-0 212

2. Coldwater (3) 6-0 174

3. Liberty Center (2) 6-0 167

4. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 139

5. Oak Harbor 6-0 114

6. Ironton 5-1 105

7. Creston Norwayne 6-0 90

8. Milan Edison 6-0 78

9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 73

10. Waynesville 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15.

Division VI

1. Versailles (8) 5-1 197

2. Williamsburg (8) 6-0 176

3. West Jefferson (6) 6-0 166

4. Kirtland 5-1 164

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 6-0 141

6. Bluffton 6-0 110

7. Rootstown 6-0 83

8. West Liberty-Salem 6-0 64

9. Cincinnati Country Day 6-0 34

10. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. New Madison Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13.

Division VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 6-0 228

2. Hamler Patrick Henry 6-0 189

3. Ansonia (2) 6-0 161

4. Danville 6-0 100

5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-0 85

6. Malvern 5-1 76

7. Antwerp 6-0 59

8. Dalton 4-1 58

9. Reedsville Eastern 5-1 55

10. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12.