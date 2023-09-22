BUCYRUS – Arbet Staffing, a locally owned and operated staffing agency, is announcing the opening of its third location in Bucyrus.

Shannen and Frank Millard, the founders and owners of Arbet Staffing, have invested $180,000 in purchasing and renovating a building, marking the completion of an 18-month project.

The grand opening celebration is set to take place with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 27 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the new location: 311 South Sandusky Avenue.

Shannen Millard, co-owner of Arbet Staffing, is optimistic about the new location and its services to the community.

“As the owner, I am involved with the candidates and businesses as well as managing the business,” Millard said. “We are excited to bring Arbet Staffing’s expertise to Bucyrus and assist both job seekers and businesses to find the perfect fit.”

The expansion into Bucyrus represents an opportunity to connect local job seekers with meaningful employment opportunities while supporting local businesses with their staffing needs.

The new location will also create two positions within the community, contributing to economic growth and development.

The agency offers a comprehensive range of staffing options, including long-term, short term, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire positions, all complemented by competitive wages and attractive benefits packages.

Their business model focuses on relationships, the potential of the candidate, and pairing individuals with the right career.

“By offering workforce solutions, it’s not just filling this

downtown building; it’s helping meet the needs of local businesses, helping them tackle one of their biggest challenges: finding a dedicated workforce,” Bucyrus mayor Jeff Reser said.

Arbet Staffing

Arbet Staffing launched in 2012 in Marion, Ohio. Since then, the staffing agency has expanded to Mansfield and Bucyrus, committed to serving the local community with workforce solutions.

The business offers benefits with competitive wages for a wide range of staffing needs, including long-term placements, short-term assignments, temp-to-hire opportunities, and direct hires. For more information, please visit arbetstaffing.com.

Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.

Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org.