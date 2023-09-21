Stephen C. “Steve” Campbell, age 84, of Shelby, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, September 19, 2023 due to a debilitating stroke. For the last five months he fought a valiant battle to return to good health.

Steve was born in Chicago, IL to Janet (Shute) and Charles Campbell. He spent most of his childhood years in Newark, OH and teen years in Columbus. Following graduation from Linden McKinley High School in 1957, Steve joined the United States Army Reserve. Residing in Seville, OH, Steve began a life-long career in the folding carton and paperboard manufacturing industry at Packaging Corp. of America, Rittman, initially as Shipping Planner and Expediter. Over a span of 30 years, he gained significant experience working in many phases of the industry. He furthered his education by taking classes at Kent, Akron, and The Ohio State University extensions. Steve was an active member of the Seville Lions Club and played a large role in the promotion and production of their annual fund raiser, the Seville Lions Club Horse Show.

Steve was hired by Carton Service in 1989 as Director of Manufacturing, and he and his wife, Donna, relocated to Shelby from Seville. In 1993 he was appointed Vice President of Manufacturing and was responsible for all phases of manufacturing at the Shelby facility as well as a second plant being built in Norris, TN. Steve officially retired in 2004, but was on call for 18 additional years to work on projects and serve as management consultant. Steve had a passion for cars early on, Corvettes, and more recently, nostalgic cars. He became proficient at doing his own paint and bodywork. Steve also returned to drag racing, something he had done in his youth. He converted a 1942 coupe into a drag car, which he raced at tracks in Ohio and Clay City, KY. For a number of years, Steve and Donna enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s activities in music, dance, and sports, traveling to Columbus and Chicago to do so.

Steve was a member of the Shelby First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna (Yoss) Campbell; daughters: Stephanie Kelly of Chicago and Christina (Jeff) Hoeppner of Columbus; four grandchildren: Connor and Payton Hoag, Abigail and Megan Hoeppner; sister: Patricia (Jeff) Plumer; and nieces, nephews, and friends who adored him. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Klote, and stepmother, Wanda Campbell.

In keeping with Steve’s wishes, the family will hold a private graveside service at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation via their website, www.t2t.org/donate/, or the Shelby First United Methodist Church, 18 South Gamble Street, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

Care for Steve and his family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby.

