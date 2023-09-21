On September 16, 2023, surrounded by her family, Karen Lee Sertell passed away. She was 85.

She was born on October 22, 1937, to parents Lowell and Gertrude (Rowley) Linton in Lancaster, Ohio, where she lived for the first part of her life. While in college Karen met the love of her life, James Edward Sertell, Jr., and the pair were married on September 6, 1958. After sharing 62 wonderful years of marriage together until his passing in 2020, they are now reunited again.

After spending many years as a homemaker when her children were young, Karen entered back into the workforce as a teacher’s aid in the Mansfield City Schools where she worked until James’ retirement, then moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She then went on to become a librarian at the St. Andrews Catholic Elementary School in Myrtle Beach.

Before moving to South Carolina, Karen resided in Bowling Green, Tiffin, and Mansfield, Ohio. Then after living in Myrtle Beach for some time, the couple finally settled in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. Throughout life Karen and James enjoyed taking many trips throughout the U.S. and Europe.

While still living in Mansfield Karen was a member of the Garden Club at Kingwood Center in the 1970’s and an usher at the Mansfield Renaissance Theater in the 1980’s. In South Carolina she enjoyed being a member of the St. Andrews Church Choir, practicing Tai Chi, and volunteering at the Tideland Waccamaw Community Hospital- where she was awarded Volunteer of the Year. In her spare time, she enjoyed long peaceful walks on the beach with her husband, and having a classic movie night in where she and James could relax with a nice glass of wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Karen was a kind, graceful, and elegant woman who had an infectious smile of gold. However, what she will be remembered by the most is the love she bore for her family. To her the greatest achievements in her life was her marriage to James and starting her family with her four beloved daughters. And as all great mothers eventually get promoted to grandmother, and great-grandmother, Karen excelled in those roles as well. She was absolutely the most devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, never missing an opportunity to dole out some love to each and every grandbaby. Her heart was fullest when she was surrounded by her family and able to be her sweet natured self. She will be greatly missed by those who she loved, and who loved her just as fiercely.

She is survived by her daughters Susan (Alex) Beltram, Sheri (Frank) Belt, Shelly (Thom) Tipul, and Stephanie (Steve) McChesney, seven grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters-in-law Dori Sertell and Agneta Linton.

The Sertell family invites those wishing to celebrate the life of Karen to a Memorial Service at 11 am on Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Marion Avenue Chapel.

