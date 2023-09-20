MANSFIELD — Few places exist where dragons, cowboys, royalty, butterflies and gladiators play together.

Buckeye Imagination Museum visitors can dress as all of those characters and more in the new costume shop exhibit.

Versa Clothing Company, a women’s boutique in Bellville, sponsored the exhibit on the first floor.

Taylor Haught runs Versa Clothing out of her home and online at versaclothingcompany.com.

Haught, her husband Jon and their three children cut a ribbon on Tuesday evening to celebrate the new exhibit.

“We have loved coming here since our oldest could walk,” Haught said. “We’ve had passes every year and we love it here.

“I wanted to be able to add something to a place we love and help other families make memories here just like us.”

Executive director of the Buckeye Imagination Museum Fred Boll thanked the Haught family for their support.

“Costumes are about imagination, so having this shop is a fantastic opportunity,” Boll said. “And I’m thrilled it’s a small business sponsoring this. Small businesses are the heart of America and our community.”

Boll said the Buckeye Imagination Facebook page will post photos of a new costume each week.