Robert Lewis (Bob) White, age 83 died peacefully at his home in Ontario, Ohio on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Born April 30, 1940, in Bakersfield, California to Lewis and Nancy Jewel Ragsdale White. He had one sister, Charlene, and a brother, Thomas Goodell. When he was young the family moved to Pismo Beach on the Central California Coast. His summers were spent exploring the beach and ocean.

He began working when he was sixteen. He married Kathleen (Katie) Timbrell and worked at many jobs before going into business together with his wife. They owned and operated Foxco Waterblasting, working for oil fields and refineries.

Bob had an innate intelligence and creative mind. He loved to work with his hands making gifts for his loved ones. He passed on his good mind and creative spirit to his five children, Juls McGhee, Bobbi-Kay Hanks, Susie Leuthold, Rob White, and Ron White.

He retired early and moved to Montana where he could fulfill his love for hunting and gunsmithing. He enjoyed having a bit of land and riding his horse on the mountain trails leading up from the Bitterroot Valley. He loved sharing his Montana with friends and family. He has happy memories of sharing summer fun, especially with two of his great-grandchildren, Sidney Hanks and Anthony Thorpe. As the challenges of growing older grew, he moved with his wife to Ohio to be close to his daughter, Susie, who was his support and sunshine.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association or St Mark's Episcopal Church at 31 N Gamble St. Shelby, OH 44875.

