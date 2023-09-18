PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth High School homecoming football game will be Friday, Sept. 22 against Mapleton.

The homecoming ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. with the court walking across the football field prior to the game. The king and queen will be crowned at the end of the ceremony.

The Homecoming Dance will be Saturday, Sept. 23.

Freshman Princess is Chiyo Harris, daughter of Michael and Kumiko Harris. Freshman escort is Dallas Thompson, son of Sam Philips and Renae Reading. Sophomore Princess is Camryn Wallace, daughter of Josh and Jen Wallace. Sophomore escort is Gabe Hinkle, son of Heath and Dee Hinkle. Junior Princess is Ava Stine, daughter of Matt and Bonnie Stine. Junior escort is Matthew Gillum, son of David and Diane Gillum.

Senior Princesses include: Jaylin Branham, daughter of Terry and Sheila Branham. Chelsea Cunningham, daughter of Michelle Cunningham and the late Dennis Cunningham. Melanee Madera, daughter of Lisa Madera and the late Hector Madera, Jr. and Ashlyn Smart, daughter of Todd and Missy Smart.

Senior escorts include: Layne Bushey, son of Scott and Amanda Bushey. Gunner Huston, son of Jeremy and Rachel Huston. Elliott Hall, son of Ryan and Angela Hall. Canaan Slone, son of Joe and Amber Slone.

The crown bearer is Brooklyn Grove, daughter of Tyler and Kristen Grove. The ball carrier is Colton Bard, son of Brandon and Megan Bard.