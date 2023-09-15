ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will host a National Preparedness Panel Discussion at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.

Please enter at the west side of the building at the Hawkins Conference Center entrance.

September is National Preparedness Month. Ready, a national public service campaign, has set the 2023 theme for National Preparedness Month as “Taking Control in 1, 2, 3,” which will be a campaign focused on preparing older adults for disaster.

When it comes to extreme weather or other emergencies, older adults tend to be more at risk than others, especially when living alone, if they are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas.

Join us at the Area Agency on Aging for a panel discussion with local experts on how to prepare for disasters.

Chelley Kemper, WMFD morning radio and television show host, will facilitate the discussion panel including, Terry Carter, Coordinator with First Call 211, Rebecca Owens, Richland County EMA Director, Erin Schaefer, Clinical Consultant at Catalyst Life Services, and Chief Adam Spellman from the Springfield Township Fire Department.

Resource tables will be available. Assistance will be provided to those who want to sign up for Richland County Notification System Alerts.

This is a free event for Richland County residents who are 60 and older. One free weather radio will be provided per household, while supplies last.

RSVP is required to attend this event due to limited capacity. For additional information and to RSVP, contact Karen at 567-247-6487.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence, and dignity.