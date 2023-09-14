MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Shakespeare Company is delighted to announce its upcoming Shakespeare Showcase event, set to take place on Friday, September 22nd at The Mansfield Art Center at 7:00 PM and Sunday, September 24th at South Park in Mansfield at 2:30 PM.

This free, in-person event promises an enchanting evening filled with drama, intrigue, fantasy, and comedy, featuring scenes from some of Shakespeare’s greatest works.

Directed by Scott Leon Smith, with Mary Frankenfeld as Assistant Director, this showcase will transport audiences into the timeless world of the Bard. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, picnic blankets, snacks, and drinks to make the experience even more enjoyable. Donations are gladly accepted to support the Mansfield Shakespeare Company’s mission of making Shakespeare accessible to the community.

The Mansfield Shakespeare Company September Showcase will feature six captivating scenes from Shakespeare’s masterpieces, including “Romeo & Juliet,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Tempest,” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Each scene promises to captivate and entertain, with surprises that will keep the audience engaged throughout the performance.

The showcase company includes both familiar and new performers from The Renaissance Theatre, Mansfield Playhouse, and OSU Mansfield Theatre, all coming together to bring the magic of Shakespeare to life in Mansfield. This event is an excellent opportunity for theater enthusiasts, families, and Shakespeare fans of all ages to come together and enjoy an evening of live theater in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The Mansfield Shakespeare Company is a fledgling non-profit organization dedicated to making Shakespeare accessible to the community in a fun and engaging way. The September Showcase is just one of the many ways the company is working towards this mission, and they invite everyone to join them for this special event.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the brilliance of Shakespeare’s works performed by a talented cast in the heart of Mansfield. Come and be a part of this cultural celebration as we say, “Shakespeare for All…And for all time!”