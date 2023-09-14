GALION — Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, in conjunction with Galion City Schools, was awarded a continuation of both 21st Century Community Learning Center grants which fund the ROAR before and after school program, totaling $500,00.

Galion Elementary Schools (the Primary and Intermediate buildings, collectively) and Galion Middle School, which are in their fourth year of the grant out of a possible five years, have received $150,000 each. Galion High School received $200,000 for its grant, which is in its second year.

The grants will provide the continuation of the ROAR before and after-school programs for Galion City School students in grades kindergarten through 12th and will focus on improving reading and math, increasing student social-emotional health, providing positive youth development activities, and offering family engagement opportunities. The middle school and high school programs will also focus on career readiness activities. Community partners Marion Crawford Prevention Programs and North Central State College Crawford Success Center will also provide activities for students during the program.

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) grant program provides opportunities for children who come from economically disadvantaged families to receive academic and positive youth development support. Galion City Schools Superintendent Jeff Hartmann said, “This grant provides our students with high-leverage experiences that greatly impact the quality of their learning environment.” These programs focus on helping students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading and math, and offer students a broad array of enrichment activities that complement their regular academic programs.

Mid-Ohio ESC will oversee the grants by serving as the fiscal agent and helping facilitate the grant activities to ensure compliance. Kalin Wilburn will be the Program Manager and will work closely with the Galion City Schools administration to oversee these programs. If you are interested in working in the program as a site coordinator, teacher or program assistant, please contact Kalin at mwilburn.kalin@moesc.net.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.