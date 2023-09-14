BELLVILLE – The first thing Mikka Knapik did when her family moved to Bellville was attend the “World’s Fair” in the village.

“I moved here when I was 8 years old,” Knapik said. “The first thing we did was go to the street fair and I have loved it ever since.”

Knapik, a senior at Clear Fork High School, on Wednesday was crowned this year’s Bellville Fair Queen, a title she’s thought about since her first street fair.

Clear Fork senior Mikka Knapik was crowned as the 50th Bellville Fair Queen on Wednesday.

Involvement at Clear Fork High School

“I love the community, I love the people, and I especially love the togetherness of the street fair,” she said. “I’m really excited to be taking on the title, and also really nervous at the same time.”

Heavily involved at her school, Knapik participates in the Clear Fork High School FFA program and the Clear Fork National Honor Society chapter.

She is also the woodwind area captain in the school marching band.

Additional activities include playing the saxophone for her school’s jazz band, as well as serving as a stage manager for the school musical production.

Fair Queen Contest photo gallery:







Clear Fork senior Mikka Knapik was crowned as the 50th Bellville Fair Queen on Wednesday.





























2022 Bellville Fair Queen Lillian Pfleiderer joined Knapik on-stage for the question and answer portion of the contest.

































The right time to compete

Knapik said she thought about participating in the Fair Queen contest last year, but decided she wasn’t quite ready.

“They were having sign-ups in the school office and I said ‘maybe next year, I’m not feeling confident this year’,” she said. “But then this year, I knew I really had to do it.”

Celebrating 50 years at this year’s street fair, the contest was an opportunity for Knapik to step out of her comfort zone.

“It’s something that I’m not used to,” she said. “But I really really loved doing it. It was so much fun and if anybody has the opportunity to do it, I would definitely suggest it.”

Fair Queen contest process

The contest officially began over Labor Day weekend, when contestants attended one-on-one personal interviews with the judges, which accounted for 50% of their total score.

All contestants also constructed their own personal scrapbooks, which were displayed at the old fire station building on Main Street.

2022 Bellville Fair Queen Lillian Pfleiderer joined Knapik on-stage for the question-and-answer portion of the contest.

The remaining percentage of contestants’ total score was determined by their personal introduction.

Responses to questions asked on-stage, in front of the audience, also factored into the final score.

This year’s second runner-up was Abigail Kern, followed by first runner-up Abigail Kitzmiller.

Other participants included April Berry and Jazmine Spayde.

Officially crowned Fair Queen, Knapik said her next steps include seeking to boost involvement at gatherings and community events.

“I’m hoping to get more people involved in gatherings and the community, whether it’s with parades or community service,” she said.

“I really want to bring everyone somewhat closer together, so that way they know who they are,” Knapik said.