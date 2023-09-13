COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Development and TourismOhio has announced the launch of a new statewide trail on Ohio.org for history enthusiasts interested in exploring Ohio’s past.

On June 14, 2022, Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 340 designating September as International Underground Railroad Month. With this passage, Ohio joined 11 other states in honoring this historic movement.

“It is important that we remember the legacy and impact of the Underground Railroad on this country, as well as Ohio’s prominent role in its operation,” Gov. DeWine said.

“We’ve created this new trail to show both visitors and Ohioans how to learn more about Ohio’s history as an important connector on the Underground Railroad.”

The new Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail will further this cause, making it even easier for interested visitors to find destinations and organizations related to the movement.

The Ohio Historical Underground Railroad Trail contains 15 stops across the state, highlighting Ohio’s legacy and involvement with the historic network, and the people who assisted others to freedom from slavery.

Stops include the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati and the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, as well as notable historical locations like the John Rankin House in Ripley and the John Brown House in Akron.

Additional relevant sites and places of interests also can be found on the map beyond each trail stop, encouraging visitors to extend their stay and explore new branches of Ohio’s Underground Railroad history.

“There is so much important history in Ohio,” Lydia Mihalik, Director of the Department of Development, which oversees TourismOhio, said. “The work of the organizations and destinations featured on this map is invaluable to preserving our history, and I’m so glad we get to put them in the spotlight.”

Those interested in learning more about Ohio’s Underground Railroad legacy can visit the trail’s page at Ohio.org/UGRRTrail or download the map directly, here.

