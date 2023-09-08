Patricia L. Osborne, 83 of Savannah, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 following a battle with Ovarian Cancer.

She was a resident of Savannah since 1967. She was born on April 15, 1940 in Castalia, Ohio to the late Vernie L. and Thelma V. (nee Patch) Young. Pat married Charles R. Osborne on August 23, 1957, and they recently celebrated their 66th Anniversary. She held a variety of jobs and in 1980 went to work for the Savannah Post Office where she served for 34 years. Pat was known for having treats for the children and customers that stopped by. She was very dedicated to her job and serving the community.

Pat enjoyed reading, decorating, and shopping at garage sales and flea markets. As a homemaker, she liked doing things for her family and taking cookies to shut-in neighbors – especially during the holidays. She liked doing projects around the house, taking walks with her husband Charles, and working in her garden and flower beds. Pat had such a giving spirit, and it was evident when she spent time visiting relatives, friends, neighbors, and folks in the rest homes. She loved hosting family gatherings at her home and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pat’s faith played a significant role in her life. She truly lived the abundant life, and enjoyed sharing her joy with everyone she met. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ashland for 25 years. There she served as head of the nursery and toddlers departments for several years. She enjoyed teaching at Vacation Bible School during the summers. Pat and her husband, Charles, also attended Grace Brethren Church for 27 years, and more recently Bethel Baptist Church in Savannah.

She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Charles, two sons, Scott Osborne of Mansfield, Brian (Renae) Osborne of Ashland, and daughter Cheryl Smith of Ashland. Eight grandchildren: Aaron (Dana) Smith, Adam (Megan) Smith, Andrew (Amanda) Smith, Jarod (Esther) Osborne, Krystal (Bryan) Rogers, Nicole (Greg) Pollauf, Vern (Laura) Osborne, Lauren (Matt) Rafeld, one brother, Robert (Lois) Young, and several nieces and nephews. Pat is also survived by 25 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her infant son Eric; a son-in-law, Mark Smith; three sisters, Marlene (Harold) Hough, Sandra (Charles) McClave, and Diane (James) Simons.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will take place following at the Savannah Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashland County Cancer Association, 1011 East Main Street, Suite A, Ashland, Ohio 44805 or to Ashland Christian Health Center, 380 East 4th Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.

