Mildred Marie Hunter, age 81, resident of Shelby, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Crestwood Care Center.

Born December 14, 1941, in Corwin, Ohio to Cledus and Gracie (Hazelwood) Lamb she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. She received her general education in Waynesville and was a proud homemaker for her family. Mildred was a proud Christian woman, who was strong in her faith. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and crocheting. She also loved to be outside in her garden, but most of all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her loving husband, Doug Hunter, whom she married on November 30, 1963; four children, Tracy (Lisa) Hunter of Fredericktown, Teresa Hunter of Shelby, Tammy (Bill Saylor) Hicks of Mansfield, Jennifer (Jason) Bailey of Shelby; two adopted children Andrew (Tambra) Hunter and Amanda Hunter both of Shelby; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ernest (Pam) Lamb of Winchester, Barbara (JB) Spencer of Mansfield, Brenda (Mike) Cope of Middletown; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Ruby and Stella: seven brothers, Fred, Orvill, Printess, Eddy, Donald, Junior, Bobby and an infant sibling.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Chaplain Mike Wilson will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

