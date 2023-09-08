Covington Holy Cross’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Franklin Middletown Christian 41-7 in a Kentucky high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Covington Holy Cross faced off against Cincinnati Dohn Community and Franklin Middletown Christian took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.