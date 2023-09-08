David A. Hill, 69, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023, after a battle with cancer.

Dave was born May 3, 1954, in Mansfield, to Buford F. Hill and Mary Lois (Sanders) Hill Myers. He was a 1972 graduate of Malabar High School and got an associate degree at North Central Technical College. He was self-employed with a garage door service at Hill’s Helping Hand. Dave married the love of his life, Susan M. (Kirsch) Hill, on April 4, 1980, and was a loving husband and father. He was known as a fair and honest man in all his dealings with others. The words to describe him would include being kind, polite, friendly, and cheerful; and because of who he was, he had so many friends. Dave was mechanically inclined and a wood worker, making many beautiful things. He could do anything, including carpentry, and he did it well. He used to watch stock car racing and enjoyed building hot rods, including his 1955 Chevy pickup.

Along with his wife, Susan, Dave is survived by his daughter, Natalia (Annette) Croomhill of Holland, MI; grandson, Dean Hill; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Bill) Magnum of Tucker, GA; brother-in-law, Jeff (Jackie) Kirsch of Palm Springs, CA; cousins, Ken and Lee Sherman of Powell, OH and Steve and Lillie Kirsch of Mansfield; nephew, Steve (Sheila) Hill of Chandler, AZ; best friend, Jim Branch of Mansfield; and neighbor and life long friend, George Stover of Mansfield.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Carl Myers; his son, Justin Hill; and his brother, Alton Hill.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Windsor Park Cemetery.



