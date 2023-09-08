TOLEDO – When the ASA STARS National Tour invades Toledo Speedway for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott on Sept. 16, it will mark the return of the ASA brand to the Northwest Ohio half-mile oval for the first time in 22 years.

The original American Speed Association sanctioned a total of 16 National Tour events at the venerable speedway located in the city of Toledo, near the Ohio/Michigan state line.

ASA founder Rex Robbins and ARCA Founder and Toledo Speedway owner/promoter John Marcum forged both a business relationship and a personal friendship during Stock Car racing’s formative years, which would see the two co-exist with touring stock car series for several decades.

Some of the biggest names in ASA history found success at the track.

Scott Hansen, considered by most the best ASA driver to never win a championship, found victory lane at Toledo on three occasions (1991, 1994 and 1996). Seven-time ASA National champion Mike Eddy was a two time winner at Toledo in 1981 and again in 1995. Three-time ASA National champion Butch Miller was victorious in 1994.

Other ASA National champions who won at Toledo included Rusty Wallace, who won at Toledo on his way to the 1983 ASA National Championship; ASA’s all-time victory leader Bob Senneker was victorious in 1992; 1993 Champion Johnny Benson won during his championship season; Bryan Reffner won in 1995 on the way to his only ASA Title; ’99 ASA Champ Tim Sauter won in 2000 and his brother Johnny Sauter was victorious during his 2001 championship season.

Joey Clanton rounded out the list of ASA Champions who won at Toledo, earning the victory in the National Tour’s final visit on Aug. 11, 2002.

ASA History at Toledo Speedway

May 20, 1979 – Ricky Knotts

May 30, 1981 – Mike Eddy

Aug. 14, 1982 – Joe Ruttman

June 4, 1983 – Rusty Wallace

Oct. 20, 1991 – Scott Hansen

Oct. 4, 1992 – Bob Senneker

Oct. 3, 1993 – Johnny Benson, Jr.

May 15, 1994 – Butch Miller

Oct. 2, 1994 – Scott Hansen

May 7, 1995 – Mike Eddy

Oct. 1, 1995 – Bryan Reffner

May 5, 1996 – Scott Hansen

Sept. 29, 1996 – Brad Loney

Aug. 1, 2000 – Tim Sauter

July 1, 2001 – Johnny Sauter

Aug. 11, 2002 – Joey Clanton

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

About the Glass City 200

The 35th Running of the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott roars to life under the ASA STARS National Tour banner in Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Built in 1960, Toledo Speedway first hosted its signature event in 1968, providing some of the most memorable moments in Ohio pavement short track racing history.

Local and national stars alike have raced in this historic event at Toledo Speedway, with a deep wins list that includes Joy Fair, Bob Senneker, Joe Ruttman, Danny Byrd, John Anderson, Brian Campbell, Junior Hanley, Harold Fair, Augie Grill, Johnny Van Doorn, J.R. and Tyler Roahrig, Tyler Ankrum, Carson Hocevar and many others.

Click here for a full list of Glass City 200 winners. New in 2023, the return to the 200-lap main event will prove to be a new endurance test for many of the top drivers in the country.

ASA STARS National Tour

The ASA STARS National Tour debuted in March of 2023 for Super Late Model racing in America. Announced last October, many of the best drivers in America will compete in the 10-race national tour with a minimum $100,000 point fund.

The championship team will be guaranteed $25,000.

The ASA STARS National Tour is made up of three races from each of the regional pavement Super Late Model Series under the Track Enterprises banner; the ASA CRA Super Series, the ASA Midwest Tour and the ASA Southern Super Series.

The Team Construction Winner’s Circle program has been announced as a part of the ASA STARS National Tour for licensed drivers/teams with perfect attendance.

The program provides additional financial incentives to those teams who support the Series, thanks to Team Construction.

Track Enterprises, a Racing Promotions Company based in Illinois, will operate the ASA STARS National Tour.

It announced the acquisition of the CRA sanctioning body in January and followed that up with the purchase of the Midwest Tour in July. In October, Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent announced a partnership with the Southern Super Series which set the table for the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour.