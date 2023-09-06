Charles Allen Rupert, age 67, of Bucyrus Ohio passed away on September 1, 2023 at Altercare Nursing Home in Bucyrus following a seven-year illness. On November 20, 1955 he was born in upper Sandusky the son of the late Carl & Anna Mae, (McDaniels) Rupert.

On December 17, 2013, he married Deborah Rupert and together they shared almost 10 years of marriage but together for 20 years. Chuck served in the US Navy from 1974 until 1982. He was a truck driver by trade, who drove over 1,000,000 miles during his career. Chuck loved to play golf any chance he got, he also loved to cook, go camping and rubbing it into his stepdaughter Cassandra’s face that OSU beat Michigan.

He survived by his wife, Deborah Robert; son, Randall (Brooke) Rupert and their three kids; daughter, Madison Rupert; stepdaughter’s, Cassandra (Dominic) Wiparina and Kayce Hahn; step grandchildren, Karson, Kalii, Isis, Esme, Remi and Luna; brother, Gerald (Michelle) Rupert and sister, Carol Rupert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna, Rupert, and brother Glenn Rupert.

There will not be any services held at this time.

Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org