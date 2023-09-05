MANSFIELD — Mansfield residents now have another option for authentic Mexican food in the former Holiday Inn on Park Avenue West.

Cancun Tacos & Margaritas is located on the first floor of the Park Hospitality & Conference Center at 116 Park Ave. West.

Jesus Davalos said his newest restaurant will serve lunch, dinner, drinks and weekend brunch.

“We want to thank the community for their support, and we invite everyone to come down for an authentic taste of Mexico,” he said.

The restaurant occupies the former space of the Park 116 restaurant & bar and serves a variety of tacos, rice bowls, appetizers and traditional Mexican dishes.

The menu also has vegetarian and vegan options, as well as gluten-free accommodations.

Davalos couldn’t pick a favorite menu item, saying “everything is delicious.”

Community leaders celebrated the restaurant’s opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said he was happy to see the restaurant open next door to the Renaissance Theatre.

“It’s a unique location and we know the food’s good,” Vero said. “You do great work and we’re happy to see this spot open once again.”

The restaurant is open to the public as well as hotel guests.

Davalos owns Cancun Tacos & Margaritas, and Pedro Lopez is the manager. Davalos is also a part-owner of Panchos Tacos, El Campestre, Los 3 Mayas, Dulce Amor and Tito’s Cantina & Grill.

“This family has done so much for our entire city with increasing diversity and good food,” said 5th Ward City Councilman Aurelio Diaz. “It’s really great you’re bringing more life to downtown.”

Bar includes $5 happy hour specials

Cancun Tacos & Margaritas also has a drink menu that includes margaritas, cocktails, wines and beers. The restaurant’s margarita flight menu has 30 flavors to choose from.

The restaurant is open Monday–Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday–Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Davalos said he plans to keep the dining room open late for shows at the Renaissance Theatre or other events downtown.

Cancun Tacos & Margaritas will also host special events, including a salsa party starting at 10 p.m. Friday Sept. 8.

Weekday happy hour will feature $5 16 oz margaritas, 22 oz draft beers and other cocktail specials from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We’ll have a lot of specials coming up and will post those online,” Davalos said.

The restaurant includes plenty of tables as well as bar seating. Visitors can also order food to-go and the restaurant offers catering.

Customers can call Cancun Tacos & Margaritas at 419-709-8301 and find the restaurant on Facebook. It is located at 116 Park Ave. West in Mansfield.