COLUMBUS — There’s still plenty of adventure and relaxation to be found at Ohio State Parks as the summer comes to a close. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft has organized more than 200 events at the parks for the Labor Day Weekend.

Friends and families can gather to experience a variety of fun activities. You can learn stand-up paddle boarding at Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, and Hueston Woods. Explore the wriggly world of reptiles at Burr Oak, Deer Creek, Mohican, and Maumee Bay. Or take a shot at archery with classes at 16 different state parks.

Mohican State Park

Friday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 3, times vary. Art in the Parks: Words in the Wild Poetry & Nature Workshop with Cynthia Amoah. For more information and to register, see

https://www.mohicanlodge.com/about/arts-in-the-parks.

Friday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. Indoor Movie. Meet at the Camp Store.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mohican Experts Hike. Moderate hike; 4-6 miles in

length. Watch the park’s Facebook page for this hike’s meeting instructions.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 1 p.m. Why Does the Cricket Sing? Meet at the Nature Center.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 3 p.m. Creeking. Class A Campground Picnic Area.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 7-8 p.m. S’mores & Spooky Stories. Bring your s’more ingredients to a spooky campfire. Stories are appropriate for early teens and older. Meet at the Cline Cabin.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 9-10 a.m. Campfire Breakfast. Samples only. Meet at Cline Cabin.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. Wondering Naturalist. Class A Campground.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 4-5 p.m. Origami Craft. Meet at Lodge.

Mount Gilead State Park

Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-noon Fishing Competition. A family-friendly fishing derby

with prizes. Closed-toe shoes, please; limited equipment available. Those 16 & older

must have a valid Ohio fishing license. Meet at the kayak launch.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2-4 p.m. Archery. Learn the basics of archery. Ages 8 & older.

Register in advance by calling 419-982-5096.

A full list of events, organized by park, can be found here.