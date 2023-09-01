MANSFIELD — Shayna Webb, a 2014 Madison Comprehensive High School graduate and former six-year National Guardsman, Shayna Webb has always had a love for homes and people.

Now she’s hoping that interest will translate to a successful career with Sluss Realty.

“I really love helping people and seeing them achieve their dreams,” Shayna said. “I know it’s going to be really satisfying to see people accomplish such a big goal.

“I’ve also always been really been fascinated by how people decorate their homes, so that part will also definitely be fun for me!”

Outside of her new real estate career, Shayna has worked at Directions Credit Union for the last seven years, holding various title from teller to loan officer to working in the securities department.

“I definitely think my time as a lender will be of benefit to my real estate clients,” Shayna said. “I learned a lot about financial literacy and I definitely feel that this knowledge will become useful for people, especially when it comes to budgeting.”

In her free time, Shayna is an avid reader, who loves to workout. She has been attending Crossfit Katana, in downtown Mansfield, for the last five years and recently started taking gymnastics at Heart of Ohio Athletics in Bellville.

What does Shayna believe will make her a great agent?

“I do think my people skills will be a strong asset. I also know a lot of small business owners in town as well,” she said.

Why did she choose Sluss?

“I really loved the welcoming environment,” she said. “This seems like it’s a great place to grow and develop.”

To work with Shayna Webb, call 419-544-4513 or email shaynalwebb@gmail.com