ONTARIO — The latest news from the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging:

Area Agency on Aging holds Provider Day Event for their staff

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. held a Provider Day during their Employee Appreciation Week. It was an excellent way for everyone to stay connected and gave an opportunity for providers to meet staff and to share information about their organizations.

“Alert Medical Alarms is dedicated to providing peace and independence to those who need it most through Emergency Response System (ERS). Our ERS products and solutions protect and provide your clients with a sense of security in their homes and out in the community at all times”, said Noah Gifford of Alert Medical Alarms and an event sponsor.

The Area Agency on Aging providers and team members aim to provide services to our communities in the best way to support healthy and independent living.

To learn more about becoming a provider with the Area Agency on Aging, call 419-524-4144 or visit www.aaa5ohio.org/providers/provider-relations/.

10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls Walk

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. invites the public to participate in a prevention walk on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to help bring awareness to the prevention of falls.

Everyone is welcome to join this walk at one or both of the following locations: YMCA of North Central Ohio-Mansfield, at 750 Scholl Rd in Mansfield, Ohio from 9 AM to 11 AM and Marion Technical College at 1467 Mt. Vernon Ave in Marion, Ohio from 10 AM to 12 PM. Meet and walk with Area Agency on Aging team members. The walk is a collaboration between the Area Agency on Aging, the YMCA of North Central Ohio-Mansfield, and Marion Technical College.

The walk is to celebrate National Falls Prevention Awareness Day and to raise awareness of the many ways older Ohioans can minimize their risks. The Area Agency on Aging and the Ohio Department of Aging initiative asks all Ohioans to help take “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” throughout the month of September.

One in three Ohioans over age 60 will fall this year, and for many of them, that fall could lead to a life-changing injury or even death. However, falls are not a normal part of aging, and most falls can be prevented. Regular physical activity is one of the most basic things older adults can do to prevent falls, which is why walking is the focus of this annual event.

For more information about this walk or our free classes on falls prevention call 419-524-4144.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.