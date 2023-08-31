MANSFIELD — Gravity Ohio is pleased to present Up Close and Personal with Ted Yoder, hosted by Jay Fox, on Wednesday September 13th from 6pm-8pm inside the Kobacker Room at Dan Lew Exchange.

Ted Yoder is a world-renowned musician, known for his groundbreaking and innovative approach to the hammered dulcimer, earning him the title “the Bela Fleck of the Hammered Dulcimer.” In 2016, Ted gained widespread attention when his hammered dulcimer cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” became a viral sensation on Facebook, amassing over 100 million views. Ted’s unique performance style, called “Yoderizing,” reimagines popular covers and beloved classics, creating the sound of an entire rock band or symphony orchestra with just his dulcimer.

The evening includes a buffet dinner, non-alcoholic beverage, the concert, a photo opportunity and participation in a facilitated audience q & a with Ted after the show. Single tickets are $25. Tables of six are $130. Alcohol and gratuity are not included. Tickets and tables can be purchased through Dan Lew Exchange at 419-522-7699.

The event is presented by Richland Academy of the Arts with support from Porky’s Drive-In, Dzugan Realty and Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Service Board.

Earlier, this month Jay Fox interviewed Ted Yoder. The link follows below:

Gravity Ohio was founded in May 2022 by Dan Lew, Jay Wachs and Eric Stigall.Gravity Ohio has an advisory committee that offers feedback and input toward the non-profit. Among them are Monica Phillips, Pastor Dan Dickman, Joe Trolian, Marianne Cooper, Reneta Music, Debra Akers, Oliver Cline, Jesus Devalos, Rollie Harper, Ryan Eckstein and Mary Bolin.