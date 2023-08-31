Barbara Lee Piatt of Mansfield passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Mansfield Memorial Homes. Barbara, born in Mansfield on December 5, 1934, was the daughter of Charles Berl Piatt and Margaret Elizabeth Bartlett Piatt. She attended the city schools, graduating from Mansfield Senior High School in 1952. After graduation from Asbury College, Wilmore, Kentucky, in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, she taught English and physical education at Butler High School and English at Mansfield Senior High School and John Sherman Junior High School. In 1970 Barbara graduated from the University of Denver with a Master of Arts degree in Library Science. She served as librarian and media specialist at John Sherman Middle School until her retirement.

Music was important to Barbara. She was a charter member of Frauen Chor serving as president of the group in 1975. She was organist for her church for many years and volunteer organist playing the pump organ at Oak Hill Cottage as well.

Barbara was a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Through the years other interests included reading, needlecraft and bowling in the School Marms Bowling League.

She was a long time, active member of First Friends Church and a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society and First Families of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother Augusta Knight Bartlett. She is survived by three brothers: Charles Edward (Laverne Ingram) Piatt of Springfield Township; Don Brooks (Patricia Chesley) Piatt of Windsor, Colorado; and John Forrest (Sandra Sandirk) Piatt of Havelock, North Carolina; and by nephews and nieces: Sarah Laverne Piatt McNary, Rebecca Catherine Piatt Fleck, Mark Adrian Piatt, David Michael Piatt, Michelle Marie Piatt, Aimee Lorraine Piatt Olson, Michael Steven Piatt and John Edward Piatt.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 at 3 pm in Mt Zion Cemetery, Lucas. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Piatt family.

Friends are encouraged to leave a message for the Piatt family or share a memory of Barbara at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

