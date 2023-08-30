It’s been an exciting summer and we enjoyed attending summer camps, fairs and festivals, and we’re looking forward to fall.

As students are headed back to school, I wanted to give thanks for the many Ohioans we met during our visits to Cleveland, Lorain, Canton, Youngstown, Athens, Marietta, Portsmouth, Dayton, Lima, Heath, Newark, Johnstown, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, Columbus, Delaware, Lewis Center, Pickerington, Pataskala, Hilliard, Clintonville, Westerville and so many other great cities and villages across our state.

It is an Intel value to be an asset to our community, and we’re committed to creating a better tomorrow for communities throughout Ohio.

For our most recent updates from Intel in Ohio, read on.

Intel at the Ohio State Fair

We were thrilled to meet so many of you at this year’s Ohio State Fair at our Intel booth in the Lausche Exploration Space.

At this year’s fair, Intel’s Technology Demo and Play Zone provided opportunities for attendees to take a virtual look inside Intel’s massive manufacturing facilities, engage in STEAM activities, see renderings of our Ohio One campus, and learn what it takes to build an Intel campus from our local team members.

Governor DeWine, First Lady DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, Director Mihalik, the Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler and others stopped by the Intel booth to say hello and learn a bit more about us and our operations here throughout the 12-day fair.

We extend a special thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers and CAVS Legion for joining us in our booth and sharing information about the CAVS, Cleveland Monsters, esports and the NBA2K League.

If we missed you at the fair and you’re interested in learning more about how a semiconductor fab works and what semiconductors are, Intel just launched a new content hub: Tech 101.

Here, we’re sharing a bit more about the foundations of Intel and what we do and make.

Commitment to Education

Intel was honored to attend a discussion led by First Lady Jill Biden to celebrate the official launch of the Columbus region’s selection as one of five workforce hubs to ensure students and workers have access to good-paying jobs.

Thank you to Mayor Andrew Ginther and Dr. Harrison for bringing together institutions of higher education, employers and other stakeholders to ensure a diverse and skilled workforce of the future.

Throughout the summer, Intel visited career and technical schools, community colleges and universities in every quadrant of the state.

In June, our Ohio One team and Intel’s Chief Operating Officer Keyvan Esfarjani met with educators from Central Ohio Technical College, C-TEC of Licking County, and The Ohio State University Newark.

In July, Lt. Governor Husted, Jobs Ohio, The Ohio Association of Community Colleges, The Ohio Semiconductor Collaboration Network and others unveiled programs and career pathways designed to fast-track workforce needs for the semiconductor ecosystem in the region.

Throughout the summer, Intel engaged K-12 students all over Ohio in hands-on STEAM activities that encouraged students to explore chemistry, biology, geology, physics, circuitry and the process of turning sand to silicon – something essential to what we do here at Intel.

We had a wonderful time visiting Johnstown Monroe, New Albany Plain and Columbus City school districts right here in Central Ohio. We also enjoyed our visits to schools in Thornville and Somerset in Washington and Perry counties and Mayfield Heights in Cuyahoga County.

We give our thanks to the teachers and faculty for including us and for all you do for Ohio’s students.

Intel in the community

We had a fantastic summer attending events all over the state. Intel’s Chief Legal Officer, April Miller Boise presented on a panel at the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s annual meeting held at the Cleveland Museum of Art where Lt. Governor Husted gave the keynote.

We also enjoyed meeting our fellow Ohioans at Juneteenth celebrations in New Albany and Columbus, PRIDE events in Columbus and Granville, the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Columbus, the JobsOhio Veteran’s recognition at the Memorial Tournament, and the Air Force Resource Laboratory Change of Command ceremony in Dayton.

In August, we were happy to meet thousands of children and families at our exhibit at the Hartford Fairgrounds. Agriculture is science in action, and we were amazed by the creativity and critical thinking skills of the 4H and FFA students. Ohio’s future is very bright with these future innovators leading the way.

Intel’s operations in the United States depend on hundreds of small, medium, and large local businesses, as will our fabs in Ohio.

These businesses provide Intel with a variety of services and materials, from local lodging, meals, transportation, security, warehousing, chemicals, test equipment, and more.

