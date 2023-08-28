Philip Darrell Hootman, 65, of Mansfield Ohio passed away August 19, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family following a short battle with liver cancer.

On January 22, 1958 he was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Wanda Mae (Stelle) Hootman and Gerald Adair Hootman. He had worked at the Village of Butler in the water and sewage department, Brown Construction and Tyco Plastics. Phil grew up in Mansfield Ohio, where he attended Madison high school. Later after high school, Phil moved to Butler Ohio with his mother and siblings. Phil resided in Butler most of his life as an adult. He then moved back to Mansfield, where his sister Rhonda Hootman-Jaynes watched over him throughout the last 10 years.

He loved to help out the Boy’s Town organization. Phillip’s proudest achievements were attending the Ohio State University in Columbus and stepping up and being a father figure to three of his closest nephews, Steven Hootman, Ollie Hootman and Kenny Jr. Hootman when their father couldn’t be there.

Phil was great at telling you what you needed to hear whether you liked it or not. He would always give great advice to the younger kids. He enjoyed helping them get their driver’s license, get through school, watching movies with them, grilling out, playing pool or just sitting around giving his nieces and nephews lectures about life. Phil was a very smart man, anyone you talked to would tell this to you. Phil would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Sometimes I wish he would listen to himself.



He is survived by brother, Gerald Adair Hootman II; sister, Sharon (Ron) Hicks; sister, Shirley (Matt) Phillips; brother Kenny Hootman; sister, Rhonda (Mark) Hootman-Jaynes and daughter, Deiserea Holden and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Mae (Stelle) Hootman; father, Gerald, Adair Hootman; nephew, Allen Jr. Rheinbolt; niece, Jennifer Renee Hootman; brother, Edwin Andrew Hootman; brother, Kevin Aaron Hootman and Cindy Ridenour, who was the love of his life and nephew, Jesse Craft.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday September 1, 2023 at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 9 Chambers Rd, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. Rev Mike Wilson will be officiating services. Family and friends may call from 2:00 PM- 3;00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town Village of Nebraska, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010 or at https://www.boystown.org/locations/nebraska/Pages/default.aspx

