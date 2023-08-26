Urbana topped Fort Recovery 28-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Urbana moved in front of Fort Recovery 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Urbana and Fort Recovery were both scoreless.

The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Hillclimbers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Fort Recovery and Urbana played in a 26-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

