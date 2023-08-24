MANSFIELD — OhioHealth announced that Vinson M. Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, will retire as of October 1, 2023, and his successor will be Dr. Curt Gingrich, who is currently president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

Yates joined OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in 1987. During his tenure with OhioHealth, he served in various leadership positions, including as Vice President of Finance at both OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, President of Grant Medical Center, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at OhioHealth. In 2018, Vinson became President of Mansfield Hospital and Shelby Hospital.

In the last five years, Yates was instrumental in OhioHealth’s expansion of services in Richland, Crawford and Ashland counties. He’s also humbled by the care sites’ numerous quality designations, topped off with Mansfield Hospital receiving its first Magnet® Designation from the American Nursing Credentialing Center.

“I’ve been so blessed to work for an organization that fulfills its mission ‘to improve the health of those we serve’ every day,” said Yates. “Mansfield Hospital and Shelby Hospital have engaged associates and providers, who truly care about their patients and our community. The current leadership team, along with Dr. Gingrich, will ensure that our hospitals and all of our ambulatory sites continue to provide the best care well into the future.”

A veteran OhioHealth leader, Dr. Gingrich served as president of Marion General Hospital for the past five years and has been in leadership at OhioHealth for more than 15 years. He will be transitioning away from his current role in Marion to return to Mansfield Hospital and Shelby Hospital, where he previously served as regional vice president of medical affairs from 2016 to 2018.

“I am excited to return to Mansfield Hospital and Shelby Hospital,” said Dr. Gingrich. “Vinson is a true colleague and friend, and I look forward to continuing his commitment as well as the commitment of the associates, providers, and the rest of the leadership team to ensure that OhioHealth is providing the best care possible for the communities we serve. Our care sites are well-positioned for continued success.”

Yates and Dr. Gingrich will be working closely together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. A successor for Dr. Gingrich has not yet been named.

