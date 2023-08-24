LUCAS — There’s no rest for the Cubs.

Lucas won’t have any time to sulk after last week’s 17-14 double-overtime loss at Clear Fork. The Cubs, who traditionally play one of the toughest schedules in the state among small-school programs, will visit Hillsdale on Friday in a matchup of local Division VII heavyweights.

Hillsdale and Lucas have met each of the past two seasons with the Cubs picking up a pair of narrow victories. Lucas won the 2021 meeting 14-12 and held on for a 14-13 win last year.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Lucas coach Scott Spitler said last week. “We’ve got a good Hillsdale team coming up.”

Lucas plays the 11th toughest schedule in the state among Division VII programs, according to College of Wooster mathematics professor and high school football enthusiast Drew Pasteur. The Cubs play the toughest schedule of any team in Region 25.

Hillsdale is the only Division VII program Lucas plays through the first five weeks of the season. Clear Fork and Week 4 opponent Warrensville Heights are in Division IV, while Week 3 opponent Smithville is in Division V and Week 5 foe Crestview is in Division VI.

“That’s just what it is,” Spitler said after last week’s loss to the Colts. “When you’re like us, playing three divisions up, the big thing is you want to come away from it healthy.

“We came out on the wrong end of it (in the opener), but we’ll be better from playing these guys.”

Lucas (0-1) at Hillsdale (1-0): The Cubs fell 17-14 in double overtime at Clear Fork. Logan Toms rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the stout Lucas defense limited the Colts 212 yards of total offense. The Cubs managed just 108 yards of offense.

Hillsdale opened with a resounding 34-8 win over Black River. First-year quarterback Jack Fickes completed 5-of-9 passes for 66 yards and two TDs and rushed for 48 yards and a score on six carries. Sophomore running back Owen Sloan carried the ball 14 times for 105 yards and two TDs. Defensively, sophomore Brady Heller led the way with 11 tackles while Braylen Jarvis and Grayson Allis each had eight stops.

Canfield (1-0) at Mansfield Senior (0-1): Defending Division III state champ Canfield invades Arlin Field after opening with a 38-19 win over West Branch. Running back Danny Inglis rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Paul Bindas completed 8-of-12 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and a TD on 17 carries in his first career start.

Senior High opened with a 35-14 loss at highly-regarded Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. Senior receiver Amarr Davis became the program’s career leader in receiving yards after hauling in five passes for 130 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown. Quarterback Duke Reese completed 10-of-21 passes for 167 yards and two TDs. The Tygers trailed 22-14 at the half before giving up a pair of second-half touchdowns. Senior High’s rebuilt defense gave up 305 yards, including 196 on the ground. Junior linebacker Maurice Bradley Jr. had 13 tackles, including eight solo stops.

Lexington (0-1) at Shelby (1-0): The Minutemen dropped a 17-14 heart-breaker to Ontario as the Warriors kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. The Minutemen played well defensively, but had hard time getting the offense untracked. Lexington running back Mason Green ran for a 57-yard touchdown and sophomore running back Markale Martin added a 1-yard TD run. Madison transfer Seven Allen returned a kickoff 80 yards to set up Martin’s score.

The Whippets unloaded on Madison as sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito accounted for five touchdowns in a 41-14 victory. DeVito completed 15-of-21 passes for 251 yards and a 54 yard touchdown to Casey Lantz. DeVito also rushed for 95 yards and four TDs on 12 carries. Lantz had three receptions for 76 yards while Nic Eyster and Issaiah Ramsey each had four catches.

Ontario (1-0) at Centerburg (1-0): The veteran Warriors opened the season with a dramatic walk-off win as kicker Trey Booker booted the game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired in a 17-14 victory over Lexington. Senior running back Chase Studer rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown. Junior running back Mason Vantilburg added a 22-yard TD run, while quarterback Bodpegn Miller rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries while completing 14-of-23 passes for 197 yards. Studer caught six passes for 82 yards and Dylan Floyd had four grabs for 59 yards. Defensively, Studer and Trey Booker had nine tackles apiece.

Centerburg opened with a resounding 34-7 win over Utica, avenging last season’s only regular-season loss. The Trojans were led by senior running back Caylan LeMaster, who rumbled for 189 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. LeMaster also caught two passes for 16 yards. Jesse Rings returned a fumble recovery 28 yards for a touchdown for Centerburg’s first score and a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff resulted in another TD for the Trojans. Rings completed 10-of-20 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Trevan Harris had four catches for 66 yards and a TD.