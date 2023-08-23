Christi Jo Truax, a hardworking, loving, compassionate and fun spirited woman, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. after a sudden illness.

She was born January 22, 1971, in Mansfield, Ohio. Along with being a devoted wife and mother, she took pride in being a Mimi. She passed on the love she received from her Grandma Joy and Grandma and Grandpa Moore to each and every one of her grandchildren. Christi enjoyed trips to Florida, watching Buckeye games every Saturday with her family and social gatherings with other family and friends, often meeting at local food establishments. Christi possessed a unique ability to connect with every one she met. Her love and positive energy shined brightly. She will be deeply missed by many who live in this community. Her family and grandchildren will always miss their Mimi.

Christi is survived by her father, Larry Gerhart Sr.; mother, Karen Kiley; husband, Chuck Truax; children, Matthew (Sasha) Truax, Tyler (Trinity) Clow, and Kelsie (Michael) Frech; grandchildren, Gavin Truax (Sarah), Lillian Truax, Addalin Truax, Carter Clow and Cohen Frech; two brothers, Larry Gerhart Jr. and Gary Gerhart; and numerous cousins with whom she had a special bond. She was preceded in death by a brother, Colter Gerhart.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com