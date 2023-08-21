MANSFIELD — Mansfield Christian School opened its new athletic entrance addition on Friday.

“Anytime you can expand and build, you are super excited to show the growth and health of your organization,” said Dr. Cy Smith, Superintendent of Mansfield Christian School.

Smith snipped the ribbon at the ceremony for the new athletic entrance addition. Mansfield Christian recently completed a new 7,000 square-foot- addition and renovation which included a new entrance to the high school gym, handicap-accessible restrooms, larger concession stand and lobby, and renovations to offices and storage areas.

Mansfield Christian School is located at 500 Logan Road. (submitted photo)

“This has been a long time coming. The driving force behind the addition was to get restrooms on the same side of the gym,” Smith said. “Everyone had to cross the gym to get to the existing restrooms.

“We talked and a plan came together.”

The addition will allow MCS to accommodate larger crowds for athletic events and other school events.

The addition was made possible through private donations and in-house fundraising.

The school said it wanted to thank everyone who donated to this project.