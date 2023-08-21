GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug 18 for KC Delights LLC during ‘Third Friday In Galion’ on the Uptowne Square.

The pretty purple KC Delights food truck, owned by Kim Cannon of Crestline, is “a sweets and treats delight” serving “desserts, chocolates, and frozen drinks.”

“We are thrilled to welcome KC Delights to our community,” says GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “Their decadent, scrumptious goodies are a great addition to the local food truck scene.”

To keep up with the places where KC Delights will be or to learn how to book the truck for your event, find/follow KC Delights on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KC-Delights-LLC-109061698918902/. Y

ou may also contact Cannon by emailing KCDelightsLLC@gmail.com or by calling 419-709-7652.

To learn more about the GCACC, contact Jones via email at mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org or call the chamber office at (419) 468-7737.