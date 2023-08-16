Ronald “Ron” Dean Stake, 84, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Ron was born on his grandparent’s farm in Butler, Ohio on October 28, 1938. He was the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Sprang) Stake. Ron was a 1956 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and attended Heidelberg College. He was a hard worker; working at Ohio Brass, Innovations, Peabody Barnes, and Universal Enterprises. After retiring, he delivered meals for Simply EZ Meals.

He married the love of his life, Carol Peterson in 1972 and they shared 51 years of marriage together. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved and cherished his family.

Ron attended Main Street United Methodist Church from the age of 7. For the past 20 years, he has attended and been actively involved at Trinity Grace Fellowship. A man of strong faith, he led his family with a Godly example. He attended many Bible studies, and volunteered for many activities including Red Bird Mission. He also sang with the Fun Center Chordsmen.

A sports lover, Ron enjoyed playing softball and golfing. He was especially proud of his 609 series score to win the 1975 Ohio Elks Bowling Tournament. He was an avid Cleveland Guardians fan as well. He also enjoyed the challenge of a good jigsaw puzzle.

He leaves behind his wife, Carol (Peterson) Stake; his sons, Bill (Tonia) Baker, Brian Stake, and Brad (Jan) Stake; his grandchildren, Tara (Cy) Dorner, Trevor (Melissa) Baker, and Erika Stake; his great-grandchildren, Beckett and Jude Dorner and Reagan and Lucas Baker; his sister, Janice Markel; his uncle, Bernard Sprang; special friends, Sherry and Dick Bryant, Main Street Condos Thursday Night Poker Buddies and Melva Phillips; and many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dave and Les Stake.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00-10:30 am on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace Street. Pastor Larry Carnes will officiate funeral services beginning at 10:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Grace Fellowship.

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Stake family.

