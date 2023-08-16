Diana Kutrich, of Mansfield, Ohio died in the company of her loving family in her home on August 14, 2023, at age 71.

Diana is survived by husband Quentin Kutrich, siblings; Walter (Jr) Dottie James (Elkview, WV), Owen Ray James (Elkview, WV), her children; Troy and Kathy Rollison (Lucas), Matt (Courtney) Rollison (Mansfield), and Kristy and Mike Steer (Loudonville), her grandchildren; Alyssia and Jay Spradling, Allie and Zach Schlabach, Skyler Rollison, Ana Moore, Dani and Josh Baynes, Adri (Chris) Stevens, Elisabeth Rollison, Gracie, Jaylah, Jayce, Jaydalyn Rollison, and great granddaughter Auroura Rollison, numerous nieces and nephews from West Virginia, and lifetime friend Rebecca Oney.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Goldie James, son Donnie Bell, siblings, Bonnie and Charlie Given, Bob and Josie James, Kathleen and Randall Dearien, Joe and Shirley James, Edith Faye and Paul Naylor.

Diana was born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 7, 1952, to Walter and Goldie James. She grew up with her eight siblings in Three Mile Hollar, West Virginia. Throughout her life she held many different jobs, the favorite being a prison guard at Manci in Mansfield, Ohio. Diana was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her two dogs: Bear and Keely, as well as sitting on her front porch looking out at her flowers, especially during springtime, her favorite time of the year. She is remembered by her family during the summer where she could be found camping, eating watermelon, corn on the cobb, strawberry shortcake, and watching fireworks with her family after the car show.

There will be a celebration of life at The Mill in Lucas (25 Railroad Street, 44843) on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, from 2:30-5:30. Mike Cole will speak at 3 pm with open floor for sharing memories after. Food provided.

