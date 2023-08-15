MANSFIELD – First Congregational Church will host a heartfelt fundraiser in support of the children of Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. located at 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield.

This event aims to raise funds to provide LifePacks for children affected by the devastating consequences of war in Ukraine.

The highlight of the evening will be a delightful display of authentic Ukrainian cuisine prepared by talented Ukrainian students from Ashland University.

Guests will have the opportunity to savor delicious samples while experiencing the rich flavors of Ukrainian culture.

Adding to the ambiance, the musical talents of the Moonlighters will fill the air from 5 to 5:30 p.m., followed by performances from members of the First Congregational Church Choir between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Throughout the event, attendees will also have the chance to enrich their understanding of Ukraine’s history and culture, as Max Poliansky will be presenting information on the country’s heritage.

All 100% of donations received during the event and prior to it will be directed to Save Ukraine, a charitable organization dedicated to purchasing LifePacks for the children affected by war.

These LifePacks will include essential items such as food, blankets, bibles, coloring books, water, hygiene kits, power banks, flashlights, and backpacks.

Additionally, a Sunday seminar will take place on Aug. 20, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the First Congregational Church.

The seminar will feature a thought-provoking video and discussion on the profound impact of war on children, shedding light on the challenges they face and ways we can offer support.

The Ashland University students who will be supporting the cause are young individuals who previously received scholarships to attend the university.

They come with unique backgrounds and experiences, including personal encounters with the war’s consequences:

Dima Solomianiuk

Oleksa Bibik

Dana Kruskovska

Max Poliansky

Dana Kruskovska lived under Russia’s occupation for two months, and her grandparents still reside in the affected region. However, communication with them remains challenging due to the necessity of concealing cell phones.

Dima Solomianiuk was indirectly involved in transporting people from war zones to areas of safety, showcasing the importance of collective efforts to aid those in need.

If you wish to contribute to this noble cause, donations can be made by checks, made out to “First Congregational Church” with “Ukraine” clearly marked in the memo section, and sent to First Congregational Church, Attention: Paul Robinson, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.

The fundraising goal for this event is set at $3,500, with each donation contributing to the purchase of 70 LifePacks, a crucial lifeline for the children of Ukraine who have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Together, compassionate members of the community can make a meaningful impact on the lives of these children of war in Ukraine.

Let us unite on Aug. 24 to show our solidarity and support for those who need it the most.

For more information & media inquiries, please contact: Paul Robinson at 419-709-4752 / paulrob41@neo.rr.com or Dima Solomaniuk at dsolomia@ashland.edu.