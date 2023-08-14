MANSFIELD — The storm in several areas of Richland County at the end of July did not have a formal disaster declaration, according to a press release issued by Rebecca Owens, director of the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.

Because no declaration was issued funding is not available for damages related to this storm. Individuals should reach out to their insurance provider.

A disaster declaration is issued when a disaster or emergency exceeds the local response and/or recovery capabilities.

Thresholds on such things as the type and amount of damages to property must be met in order to meet criteria for a declaration. Damages to the area did not meet the thresholds.

At approximately 5:34 a.m. Saturday, July 29 the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a tornado warning for southeastern Richland County and southwestern Ashland County until 6 a.m.

Several residents reported trees and some power lines down, some damage to property. Individuals reported they have insurance and have reached out to their insurance provider.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has classified the incident as Straight-Line Winds with 50 mph gusts.