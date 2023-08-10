David R. Dunham, 62, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

David was born on September 21, 1960, in Mansfield General Hospital, to Ralph R. and Tina D. (Stevens) Dunham and has been by their side ever since.

David was the definition of “life of the party.’ A self-taught musician, he used his skills and talents to play in venues across the United States. It’s often said that someone can light up a room. Dave had the ability to light up an entire city block. A one of a kind personality that was impossible to forget. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger, a saying that if he wore a shirt would be useful, most likely Dave would just find a way to comfort the person without a shirt by making a fool of himself. His huge heart was something you could see coming from a mile away. David was perfectly imperfect and will be talked about and remembered forever by those that had the privilege to meet him.

He is survived by his parents, Ralph and Tina Dunham of Mansfield; children, Joshua Dunham (Brittany Zeigler) and Whitney (Andrew) Armstrong both of Mansfield; granddaughter, Kennedy Armstrong; sister, Sherry (John) Malone of Mansfield; nephews, John (Christina) Malone and Michael Malone; niece, Ashley Malone; several good friends, including Kurtis Carpenter, George and Etta Stover, and Cody Bair; and special friend, Kathy.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ada and Stirl Stevens and Ona and Corliss Starr; and uncles, Ron Stevens and Vernon Stevens.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Jason Stover officiating. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.

