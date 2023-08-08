MANSFIELD — Three men and a woman are among the the Fugitives of the Week list compiled this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Loretta Webb, 22, is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for charge of escape and wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections for probation violation of possession of drugs. Authorities say Webb has ties to Mansfield and Shelby areas. Dezden Fultz, 33, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals and Ohio Department of Corrections for tampering with evidence. Authorities say he has ties Mansfield. Glen Pettry, 44, is 5-foot-11, 192 pounds with brown hair. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for illegal conveyance of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area. Deonte Jessup, 34, is 5-foot-7, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for weapons under disability. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus area.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.