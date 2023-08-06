Margaret L. Ferguson, age 92, of Shelby, died Saturday night, August 5, 2023 at her home.

Margaret was born July 1, 1931 in Shelby to the late William and Pearl (Gutshall) Hartz. A 1950 graduate of Shelby High School, Margaret was a homemaker and was a great help to her brothers on the farm. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Washington.

Margaret is survived by her niece and faithful caretaker: Shirley Hartz; sister: Marjorie Baird of Shelby; sisters-in-law: Fran Hartz and Jean Hartz both of Shelby; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband: Eldon Luther Ferguson in 1980; brothers: Richard, Herbert, Wilbur, Eldon, Robert, Albert, and Raymond; and sisters: Dorothy Johns, Irene Hartz, Nina Hartz, and Florence Hartz.

Guests are welcome to attend graveside services on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, North Kibler Street, New Washington, where Margaret will be buried beside her late husband, Eldon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44906 or via their website, www.adoptourstrays.com/support-us/.

Care for Margaret and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Online condolences may be left on Margaret’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

Funeral Home: Penwell Turner Funeral Home

Website: www.PenwellTurner.com