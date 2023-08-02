MANSFIELD — Richland County Farm Bureau and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) are hosting a joint annual celebration on Thurs., Sept. 7.

The celebration will be held at the Kehoe Center, located at 175 Mansfield Ave. in Shelby beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The Celebration is open to the public and includes dinner, guest speaker Rev. Paul Lintern, “Richland County is Rich Land,” awards and organization updates. The cost is $20 per person and reservations are requested by Aug. 24. Reservations may be made at https://richlandswcd.net/.

Farm Bureau members will vote on proposed policies, which direct the programs and activities for the upcoming year, local trustees, and Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting delegates.

The celebration will also commemorate Richland SWCD’s 75th year and being named Ohio’s District of the Year. The Cooperator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will be recognized.

Eligible voters may cast their vote for two open Richland SWCD Board Supervisor positions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The candidates are Brian Alt, Rick Novak and Greg Timberlake. Absentee voting begins Aug. 9, and closes Sept. 7, at noon at the Richland SWCD office. Visit https://richlandswcd.net/ for election information.