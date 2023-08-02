MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Youth Theatre (MY Theatre), is proud to announce their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, set to hit the stage at the Renaissance Theatre on Sept. 8, 9, and 10.

As part of the Mechanics Bank Education Series, this captivating musical promises to transport audiences into an exciting world filled with irresistible characters and magical music.

Directed by the talented Dauphne Maloney, with musical direction by Brian K. Nabors, The SpongeBob Musical promises to be a must-see event for families and theatre enthusiasts alike.

The show will feature performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, offering multiple opportunities for audiences to experience the deep-sea adventure.

In this heartwarming production, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must rally together when they discover that a volcano is threatening to destroy their beloved Bikini Bottom. With lives hanging in the balance and hope seemingly lost, an unexpected hero rises to the occasion, sending a powerful message about the transformative power of optimism.

Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are now on sale for $15 each and can be purchased at the Renaissance Box Office, through phone reservations, or online at rentickets.org.

In a special initiative to make the show accessible to all, MY Theatre will host a free sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. for families with individuals with special needs.

Those interested in attending this unique event must register for their free tickets at the Renaissance Box Office by calling 419-522-2726. Please note that a limited number of tickets are available for the sensory-friendly performance, and no walk-ups will be accommodated.

The production of The SpongeBob Musical features an ensemble cast of nearly 50 talented students aged 8-18, hailing from various schools, including Ashland City, Clearfork, Crestview, Galion, Homeschool, Lexington, Lucas, Madison, Mansfield, Mansfield Christian, Mansfield Spanish Immersion, Ontario, Richland School of Academic Arts, Shelby, Springmill Elementary, Kent State University, Wooster Local Schools, and Wynford High School.

Led by the exceptional Zakari Ramos as SpongeBob SquarePants, the cast also includes Cassandra Kurek, Madison Kearney, and Brett Lucas in key roles.

Based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical boasts a star-studded creative team, with a book by Kyle Jarrow and original songs by acclaimed artists such as Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley.

Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Since its inception in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, becoming the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV. The Broadway production of The SpongeBob Musical received widespread acclaim, earning 12 Tony Award nominations and winning the prestigious Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle accolades, including Best Musical.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dive into the enchanting world of The SpongeBob Musical, brought to you by the talented young performers of MY Theatre.

About Mansfield Youth Theatre

MY Theatre (Mansfield Youth Theatre) was founded by Renaissance Education Manager Dauphne Maloney. These

performances take place in collaboration with the Renaissance and provide an excellent opportunity for students

between the ages of 5 and 19 to gain theatre experience in a nurturing environment, as part of a large production.