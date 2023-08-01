MANSFIELD — The July property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road in Mansfield. It was previously home to the Chicago-based National Material Company.
The 9-acre property was sold for $3,157,142 from OA35, LLC to 101 Cairns LLC.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
223 Saxton Road; Justin M. O’Day and Ashley E. O’Day to Jill Givens; $130,000
241 E. Second St; Touched by Tik LLC to Restoration Building Services; $5,000
820 Yale Drive; Brian D. Westbrook and Beth M. Sentivany to Ashley R. Blanchard and Alicia Blanchard; $165,000
367 Bartley Ave; Christopher Mollohan to Shawnda L. Sexton; $120,000
251 Cline Ave; Aaron Nemeth to Judith Patterson; $154,000
34 W. Raleigh Ave; Russell C. Coffman to Richland Home Buyers; $65,000
771 Woodhill Road; Buddy E. Miller and Leslie N. Miller to Jayson Stover and Heather Stover; $343,000
290 Dale Ave; Gregory Ward to Cory Johnson; $95,000
602 Bowman St; Venessa Butler, executor of The Estate of Helen L. Johnson to Vowana Butler; $37,200
Abbeyfeale Road; Apostolic Faith Assembly if Mansfield to Kawae Sawyer and Jazmin Sawyer; $75,000
537 King St; C&M Gibson Properties to Dianna L. Sheeks; $12,500
30 Ridgewood Blvd; Joshua Sheriff and Haley Sheriff to Zoe M. McNabb and Melody A. Mohn; $169,600
907 E. Linden Circle; Rodney L. Light to Sell It Your Way; $175,000
170 Marion Ave; OA Homes to Janna Allen; $110,000
509 Sloane Ave; Kimberly J. Sapp to Randall S. Gentille; $132,000
509 Louise Ave; Earl Hess to Christy Stoner; $35,000
339 High St; Allen R. Reynolds to Maymie Mullins; $5,000
359 Ruth Ave; Mitzi L. Walker to Neely Nicole Burkholder and Jeffrey Harrison Burkholder; $224,500
150 Marion Ave; JRM Properties of Mansfield to Colver C. France; $90,000
238 Marlow Road; Erin L. Wolford and Ryan D. Aker to Katherine LaPletra; $143,000
1280 Cedarbrook Court; Marsha A. Coleman to Wiley D. Nester; $300,000
3515 German Church Road; Mary E. Akers to Micah D. Pelkey and Angel M. Pelkey; $100,000
134 W. Raleigh Ave; Joshua Hockman and Jennifer Hockman to Branden J. Glass; $100,000
925 Maumee Ave; Sana Enterprises to Jurline Lott and Deborah L. Hughes; $115,500
480 Boals Ave; Estate of Colleen M. Sullivan to Nash Dalton Pettet and Dallas S. Pettet; $99,900
1167 Caldwell St; Sheri D. Gross and Michael Baldridge to Dylan M. Snyder; $150,000
100 Park Ave. West; Carrousel Properties to Wurthmann Rentals; $360,000
590 Meaowdale Drive; Billie Jo Mahek to Christopher T. Nelson and Meghan D. Nelson; $450,000
573 Bailey Drive; Lauren Marie Heffelfinger, trustee of the Garry K. Reiss Irreplaceable Trust; $675,510
546 Vonhoff Blvd; John C. Young to Nicholas C. Panter and Ashley D. Patrick; $130,000
424 Spayer Lane; Merged Holdings to Kevin Penn; $92,000
787 Woodhill Road; Jeffrey S. Smale and Mollie A. Smale to Rasaan Tito Lee Hollis and Xiaolin Liu; $343,000
135 Vale Ave; Jeff Jackson to RCHB 4 LLC; $15,000
321 Home Ave; Gerome Cross to Deborah Kankiewicz; $85,000
18 Parkwood Blvd; Randal Hedrick to Ignacio Gaytan Solis; $60,000
246 Westbrook Ave; Ignacio Gaytan to Andrew Morgan; $94,900
43 Brookwood Way South; Michael R. Bekeleski to Timothy Aarom Dials; $114,000
422 Louis Street; Lerry D. Merwine to Erin Brady and Brenda Brady; $76,000
31 Sawyer Parkway; Stampfli Properties to Rolling Frito-Lay Sales; $2,500,000
1280 Park Ave. West; Mansfield Square Ltd. to Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana; $1,500,000
599 Meadowdale Drive; Sherry L. Riggenbach to Susan Burkhart; $425,000
32 Wolfe Ave; Club Exclusive LLC to Scott Novak and Melissa Novak; $160,000
615 Bailey Drive Unit 1; Carrie Long to Roberto Perez-Vargas; $30,000
140 Harker St; Nelta M. Jackson to U.S. Bank Trust National Association; $42,400
229 5th Ave; Darrel L. Wilson to Apex Bank; $75,100
247 Marion Ave; Thomas A. Wade to FSLC Real Estate Holdings; $58,000
623 Bowman St; Hairston Homes & Management to Luada Todd; $95,000
Grandview Ave; Jasmine N. Keathley to Jamell L. Coffee; $2,000
195 N. Benton St; Joshua Mosley to Jamell L. Coffee; $5,000
136 Brookwood Way; the estate of Peggy Ann Skulski to Raymond J. Dull and Mandy L. Dull; $135,000
634 Yale Drive; Mark A. Wilcheck to Bailey Dauterman and Olivia M. Haller; $155,000
20 W. Raleigh Ave; Molly E. Neiderhouser to Richland Home Buyers; $35,000
270 Fifth Ave; Timothy F. Stoy and Desiree A. Stoy to Edna S. Beckwith; $62,500
1686 Nantucket Drive; the Terry L. Majoy trust to Mark A. Wilcheck and Nancy J. Wilcheck; $265,000
1057 Linwood Place; the Dawn M. Fraley Personalty Revocable Living Trust to Don Akers and Rose Akers; $195,000
497 S. Diamond St; Tiffany M. Zeigler to Patricia Jo Campo; $75,500
1001 Cedar Creek Cove; David Damron, successor trustee of the Mary M. Damron trust, to Steven M. McKee and Debra J. McKee; $285,000
216 W. Third St; Jerry D. Moton Jr. to Shane A. Beauford; $140,000
37 Westgate Drive; Sally A. Andres to Prince Pipeline Integrity; $80,000
405 Marion Ave; Ryan Liming to Diane Marie Griffin; $143,500
528 S. Main St; Tailor-Made Real Estate Solutions to Samuel Nisley; $50,000
424 Birdcage Walk; Richland Home Buyers to Mark Shell and Larysa A. Shell; $89,900
626 Clifton Blvd; Zane T. Sturtz to Kathryn Davis; $190,000
1013 Burkwood Road; Joan J. Chiudioni to Audrey E. Cameron; $215,000
341 Cline Ave. Unit C; Sinha Properties to Diversified American Holdings; $146,000
1214 Seminole Ave; Terra D. Ray to Paige H. Henderson and Codie J. Henderson; $60,000
CITY OF SHELBY
14 Jennings Court; U.S. Bank Trust, as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Christine Aicher and Jeffrey Aicher; $85,000
53 E. Whitney Ave; Stephen D. Bail and Christine K. Bail to Carl E. Schroeder; $52,500
32 Myrtle Drive; William S. McLendon and Susan R. McLendon to James Meyer and Tiffany Meyer; $150,000
36 Clark Ave; Phyllis J. Manns to Brandom Smith, Morgan Onle and Louise Ritter; $150,000
20 Williams Court; Zachary T. Reeder and Jennifer Reeder to Susan Merritt; $105,000
70 Mack Ave; Gary King and Elizabeth A. King to Todd I. Amick; $130,000
19 Clark Ave; the Estate of Inez Armstrong to John Armstrong; $74,480
74 S. Gamble St; Guy Edward Clay Barnett and Jeraca Ann Barnett; $120,000
14 Earl Avenue; Alison N. Voner to Claire Saunders; $125,000
147 ½ Mansfield Ave; Glecca Realty Inc to Laurel Shelby LLC; $105,000
74 Auburn Ave; Charles E. Moore and Doris J. Moore to Briana V. Oney; $55,000
21 Cross Country Lane; Jason D. Hoffman and Melissa A. Hoffman to Jordon C. Wurthmann and Payton J. Wurthmann; $412,500
CITY OF ONTARIO
652 Villa Drive; Delida G. Griffitts to Vincent Sansalone; $145,000
2270 Ferguson Road unit 120, building 6; Maple Ridge Villas to James E. Dudleson and Glenda P. Dudleson; $237,900
2270 Ferguson Road unit 113, building 1; Maple Ridge Villas to Kent D. Lester; $217,900
833 Shelby-Ontario Road; Daniel Waldfogel to Daniel J. Smith and Kayla C. Smith; $243,000
832 Randallwood Drive; Abigail L. Dayton to John Emile Abouhassan and Taylor Starcher; $135,000
875 Red Maple Lane; Shope Investments to Tyler Gates and Aliexis Gates; $350,000
697 Scott Drive; Tricia Lynn Mumaw to Valerie Aubel; $199,275
302 Willodell Drive; the state of Joann K. Thompson to Ryan L. Steinhour and Cassandra L. Steinhour; $162,000
1745 Walker Lake Road; Berner Real Estate Investments to Hatherton Enterprises; $280,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
Crossbridge Court; Getz Builders Court Inc. to Michael B. Jarvis and Olivia M. Jarvis; $165,000
500-508 Delaware Street; Cory L. Roth and Julie A Roth. to 500 Delaware LLC; $486,730.50
118 Essex Circle; Hudson Property Rentals to Logan P. Gerich and Katie Gerich; $215,000
47 Oxford Road; Brandon K. Nicoletti to Angela Adkinson; $167,500
92 Yorkshire Road; Carole J. Trittschuh to Rebecca Dunn Cremeans and Brandon Cremeans; $211,000
121 Kimberwick Road; Matthew Ellis and Mark Ellis to Jonathan L. Elder and Christine Elder; $310,000
81 Essex Road; Leslie Kay Dye and Christopher Allen Miller to Stelliot Properties; $125,000
21 W. Main St; Mark G. Bowman and Kim L. Bowman to Cirilo Martinez and Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez; $100,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
80 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Construction to Joann L. Bevan and Curtis J. Mark; $521,000
168 School Street; Isaac Schnuerer to Black Dog Properties; $130,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
229 College St; Jeffrey Lynn Halsey to Corey J. and Stacie A. Tappel; $70,000
97 Wilson St., Butler; Kaleb J. Reed to Bradley Watt; $83,000
90 College St; Joel R. Brokaw to Don Wesley Bieri and Rachel K. Bieri; $17,500
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
197 Riggs St; Ralph L. Patton to James E. Fonner; $59,465
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
15 High St; Claude Mullins to Choya Shepherd; $20,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1240 Michael Drive; Dennis Nezrick to Aaron Hill and Sierra Hill; $148,000
1020 W. Longview Ave; Jeremy A. Aumend to Jeremy Wertz and Meagan Wertz; $46,000
4111 Laser Road; Living Word Church to John and Judie Fisher; $5,000
774 W. 4th St; John and Judy Fisher to Ignacio Gaytan; $25,000
1324 Evergreen Ave. West; Thom R. Warner and Davida L. Warner to Theodore Daland Warner; $43,824.21
577 North McElroy Road; Jordan C. Wurthmann to Vicki D. Oberlander, trustee of the Vicki D. Oberland Revocable Living Trust; $205,000
1549 Suburban Drive; Eddie G. Walker Jr. and Brandi N. Walker to Jeffrey D. Hartmann and Julie A. Billinghurst; $295,000
990 N. Trimble Road; Michael Hasson to Steven Edward Lewis; $135,500
991 Belmont Ave; Billy B. Sims to Roger D. Erwin; $98,500
Cline Avenue; Old School Developers to Mansfield Professional Colony Association; $2,013
1011 Poth Road; Roger A. Reese and Debra Simmons Reese to Harmony Glenn Mowry and Lori Kay Mowry; $90,000
288 North McElroy Road; Jeremy M. Crow and Jessica Delmler to Secrest Enterprises; $70,000
384-386 Apple Lane; Delores I. Stumbaugh to Stuart Cairns and Duncan E. Cairns; $325,000
513 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Nathan J. Hickerson to Richland Home Buyers; $58,500
926 Benedict Ave; Tammy J. Adkins to Daryl K. Adkins; $80,000
1654 N. Stewart Road; Anthony Crigger to Robert Keith and Jennifer Keith; $240,000
722 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Lesley Kiser to Austin O’Diam and Elizabeth Kriel-O’Diam; $188,000
1106 Oakdale Drive; Olivia Elizabeth Malone to John Angell and Hannah Engell; $130,000
385 Melody Lane; Luther B. Gray and Andrea M. Gray to Michael David Ketchel; $165,900
1161 River Drive; Bel Kay LLC to Bel Kay Holdings LLC; $110,000
724 Burger Ave; Evan S. Benedict to Christopher D. Lozier; $35,000
481 Melody Lane; Marilyn Walker to Neal McConachie and Sandy McConachie; $189,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1875 Banyon Lane; The Megger Family Trust o Mark W. Cockley and Heather M. Cockley; $200,000
1211 State Route 97; Mark Brokaw and Regena Brokaw to Julie Wittman; $234,900
2030 Mansfield Lucas Road; Henry R. Pohr and Jean R. Pohr to Thomas Corbin Magistro; $70,000
1543 Bridgewater Way South; Estate of Wanda Yellen to Deborah A. Stull; $339,000
4175 Andrews Road; Margaret L. Coursen to MacKenzie L. Golden; $285,000
1745 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Estate of Richard D. Jones to Jeffrey Kegley and Stephanie A. Kegley; $187,800
498 Hull Road; Louise R. Nottingham by Pamela Nottingham to Brett Burton and Jena Burton; $138,500
1795 Yorktown Drive; estate of Jacquelyn Crowl to Jocelyn Hofer; $120,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
1657 Kenmore Drive; Ozeas Da Silva Costa Jr. and Isabel Cristina Santos Costa to Thanh Rin Phan and Nguyen My Dung Le; $247,500
4554 Hook Road; Christopher M. Julian, Bethany Julian, Dale Ensminger and Karen Ensminger to Andrew Noureidin; $220,000
950 Bowers Road; Sherri L. Gillam to David Yaney; $459,900
0 Alta West Road; David J. Miller to Sherri Gillam; $125,000
1200 State Route 314; Kathy L. Black to Harold L. Turnbaugh; $260,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4927 Davis Road; Roger G. Francis and Bonnie S. Francis to Joshua B. Francis and Kelly J. Francis; $44,306.33
5082 W. Smiley Road; Joseph J. Scherer to Robbin S. Scherer, trustee of the Robbin L. Scherer Revocable Living Trust; $500,000
4712 Stein Road; Barbara A. Weaver to KDD Property Management; $63,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
2740 Gass Road; Nathan C. Brooks and Amanda J. Brooks to Natale K. Edwards and Blake A. Edwards; $550,000
Lindsey Road; Brandon J. Crouch and Jayme Crouch to Kyle Lee Randall and Sara Nicole Randall; $585,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
4234 Swigart Road; Estate of Franklin O. Mellott to Shawn Anthony Swindall; $210,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
2446 Mount Zion Road, Mansfield; Benjamin L. and Tabitha S. Chapman to Hannah R. Finley; $286,000
587 Dogwood Circle; MK Properties of Ohio to Huawei Ye and RongSheng Shen; $299,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
Technology Parkway Lot #4175; Phillips Investments to Steven Lazar and Jessica Lazar; $65,000
4335 Bowman Street; Michael A. Mosley to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; $75,000
2683 Holtz Road; Gail Dennis by Laura B. Scheid to Greg Evans and Lynn Evans; $156,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
7074 Bunkerhill Road South; Daniel and Kathy Jo Nisley to Kelley M. Dorner; $185,000
3903 Hildebrant Road; Lovina J. Miller to Neal A. Nisley and Mary N. Nisley; $290,000
1944 Snyder Road; Amy B. Helinski to Jason N. Hildebrand and Glenda M. Hildebrand; $440,000
2076 Riggle Road; Lynette M. Reddaway to Jessica C. Beller; $250,000
5947 McCurdy Road; Brent R. Taylor to Shawn C. Hawk and Deborah A. Hawk; $385,000
BLOOMING-GROVE TOWNSHIP
181 Lattimer Road; Lester M. Fox and Melanie L. Fox to Jason L. Oberholtzer; $900,000
6878 McQuillen Road; Larry E. Leid to Harold M. Leid, Lillian S. Leid and Anthony R. Leid; $300,000
469 State Route 603; Estate of Shannon L. Russell to Rebecca K. Hockenberry; $53,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
5022 Algire Road; Eric W. Yocum to Justin R. Dixon; $50,000
5470 Algire Road; H. Joretta Walton to Rachel L. Grogg; $165,000
6805 State Route 546; Nadine Casto to Lee S. Foster; $219,900
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
4824 Rule Road; S & C Meadowood LLC to SinderBlock LLC; $1,000,000
7448 Garber Road; James L. Morey Jr. and Kelley E. Morey; $585,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
7284 Gutherie Road; James E. Dudleson and Glenda P. Dudleson to Hunter Galbraith; $165,000