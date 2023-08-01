MANSFIELD — The July property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road in Mansfield. It was previously home to the Chicago-based National Material Company.

The 9-acre property was sold for $3,157,142 from OA35, LLC to 101 Cairns LLC.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

223 Saxton Road; Justin M. O’Day and Ashley E. O’Day to Jill Givens; $130,000

241 E. Second St; Touched by Tik LLC to Restoration Building Services; $5,000

820 Yale Drive; Brian D. Westbrook and Beth M. Sentivany to Ashley R. Blanchard and Alicia Blanchard; $165,000

367 Bartley Ave; Christopher Mollohan to Shawnda L. Sexton; $120,000

251 Cline Ave; Aaron Nemeth to Judith Patterson; $154,000

34 W. Raleigh Ave; Russell C. Coffman to Richland Home Buyers; $65,000

771 Woodhill Road; Buddy E. Miller and Leslie N. Miller to Jayson Stover and Heather Stover; $343,000

290 Dale Ave; Gregory Ward to Cory Johnson; $95,000

602 Bowman St; Venessa Butler, executor of The Estate of Helen L. Johnson to Vowana Butler; $37,200

Abbeyfeale Road; Apostolic Faith Assembly if Mansfield to Kawae Sawyer and Jazmin Sawyer; $75,000

537 King St; C&M Gibson Properties to Dianna L. Sheeks; $12,500

30 Ridgewood Blvd; Joshua Sheriff and Haley Sheriff to Zoe M. McNabb and Melody A. Mohn; $169,600

907 E. Linden Circle; Rodney L. Light to Sell It Your Way; $175,000

170 Marion Ave; OA Homes to Janna Allen; $110,000

509 Sloane Ave; Kimberly J. Sapp to Randall S. Gentille; $132,000

509 Louise Ave; Earl Hess to Christy Stoner; $35,000

339 High St; Allen R. Reynolds to Maymie Mullins; $5,000

359 Ruth Ave; Mitzi L. Walker to Neely Nicole Burkholder and Jeffrey Harrison Burkholder; $224,500

150 Marion Ave; JRM Properties of Mansfield to Colver C. France; $90,000

238 Marlow Road; Erin L. Wolford and Ryan D. Aker to Katherine LaPletra; $143,000

1280 Cedarbrook Court; Marsha A. Coleman to Wiley D. Nester; $300,000

3515 German Church Road; Mary E. Akers to Micah D. Pelkey and Angel M. Pelkey; $100,000

134 W. Raleigh Ave; Joshua Hockman and Jennifer Hockman to Branden J. Glass; $100,000

925 Maumee Ave; Sana Enterprises to Jurline Lott and Deborah L. Hughes; $115,500

480 Boals Ave; Estate of Colleen M. Sullivan to Nash Dalton Pettet and Dallas S. Pettet; $99,900

1167 Caldwell St; Sheri D. Gross and Michael Baldridge to Dylan M. Snyder; $150,000

100 Park Ave. West; Carrousel Properties to Wurthmann Rentals; $360,000

590 Meaowdale Drive; Billie Jo Mahek to Christopher T. Nelson and Meghan D. Nelson; $450,000

573 Bailey Drive; Lauren Marie Heffelfinger, trustee of the Garry K. Reiss Irreplaceable Trust; $675,510

546 Vonhoff Blvd; John C. Young to Nicholas C. Panter and Ashley D. Patrick; $130,000

424 Spayer Lane; Merged Holdings to Kevin Penn; $92,000

787 Woodhill Road; Jeffrey S. Smale and Mollie A. Smale to Rasaan Tito Lee Hollis and Xiaolin Liu; $343,000

135 Vale Ave; Jeff Jackson to RCHB 4 LLC; $15,000

321 Home Ave; Gerome Cross to Deborah Kankiewicz; $85,000

18 Parkwood Blvd; Randal Hedrick to Ignacio Gaytan Solis; $60,000

246 Westbrook Ave; Ignacio Gaytan to Andrew Morgan; $94,900

43 Brookwood Way South; Michael R. Bekeleski to Timothy Aarom Dials; $114,000

422 Louis Street; Lerry D. Merwine to Erin Brady and Brenda Brady; $76,000

31 Sawyer Parkway; Stampfli Properties to Rolling Frito-Lay Sales; $2,500,000

1280 Park Ave. West; Mansfield Square Ltd. to Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana; $1,500,000

599 Meadowdale Drive; Sherry L. Riggenbach to Susan Burkhart; $425,000

32 Wolfe Ave; Club Exclusive LLC to Scott Novak and Melissa Novak; $160,000

615 Bailey Drive Unit 1; Carrie Long to Roberto Perez-Vargas; $30,000

140 Harker St; Nelta M. Jackson to U.S. Bank Trust National Association; $42,400

229 5th Ave; Darrel L. Wilson to Apex Bank; $75,100

247 Marion Ave; Thomas A. Wade to FSLC Real Estate Holdings; $58,000

623 Bowman St; Hairston Homes & Management to Luada Todd; $95,000

Grandview Ave; Jasmine N. Keathley to Jamell L. Coffee; $2,000

195 N. Benton St; Joshua Mosley to Jamell L. Coffee; $5,000

136 Brookwood Way; the estate of Peggy Ann Skulski to Raymond J. Dull and Mandy L. Dull; $135,000

634 Yale Drive; Mark A. Wilcheck to Bailey Dauterman and Olivia M. Haller; $155,000

20 W. Raleigh Ave; Molly E. Neiderhouser to Richland Home Buyers; $35,000

270 Fifth Ave; Timothy F. Stoy and Desiree A. Stoy to Edna S. Beckwith; $62,500

1686 Nantucket Drive; the Terry L. Majoy trust to Mark A. Wilcheck and Nancy J. Wilcheck; $265,000

1057 Linwood Place; the Dawn M. Fraley Personalty Revocable Living Trust to Don Akers and Rose Akers; $195,000

497 S. Diamond St; Tiffany M. Zeigler to Patricia Jo Campo; $75,500

1001 Cedar Creek Cove; David Damron, successor trustee of the Mary M. Damron trust, to Steven M. McKee and Debra J. McKee; $285,000

216 W. Third St; Jerry D. Moton Jr. to Shane A. Beauford; $140,000

37 Westgate Drive; Sally A. Andres to Prince Pipeline Integrity; $80,000

405 Marion Ave; Ryan Liming to Diane Marie Griffin; $143,500

528 S. Main St; Tailor-Made Real Estate Solutions to Samuel Nisley; $50,000

424 Birdcage Walk; Richland Home Buyers to Mark Shell and Larysa A. Shell; $89,900

626 Clifton Blvd; Zane T. Sturtz to Kathryn Davis; $190,000

1013 Burkwood Road; Joan J. Chiudioni to Audrey E. Cameron; $215,000

341 Cline Ave. Unit C; Sinha Properties to Diversified American Holdings; $146,000

1214 Seminole Ave; Terra D. Ray to Paige H. Henderson and Codie J. Henderson; $60,000

CITY OF SHELBY

14 Jennings Court; U.S. Bank Trust, as trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Christine Aicher and Jeffrey Aicher; $85,000

53 E. Whitney Ave; Stephen D. Bail and Christine K. Bail to Carl E. Schroeder; $52,500

32 Myrtle Drive; William S. McLendon and Susan R. McLendon to James Meyer and Tiffany Meyer; $150,000

36 Clark Ave; Phyllis J. Manns to Brandom Smith, Morgan Onle and Louise Ritter; $150,000

20 Williams Court; Zachary T. Reeder and Jennifer Reeder to Susan Merritt; $105,000

70 Mack Ave; Gary King and Elizabeth A. King to Todd I. Amick; $130,000

19 Clark Ave; the Estate of Inez Armstrong to John Armstrong; $74,480

74 S. Gamble St; Guy Edward Clay Barnett and Jeraca Ann Barnett; $120,000

14 Earl Avenue; Alison N. Voner to Claire Saunders; $125,000

147 ½ Mansfield Ave; Glecca Realty Inc to Laurel Shelby LLC; $105,000

74 Auburn Ave; Charles E. Moore and Doris J. Moore to Briana V. Oney; $55,000

21 Cross Country Lane; Jason D. Hoffman and Melissa A. Hoffman to Jordon C. Wurthmann and Payton J. Wurthmann; $412,500

CITY OF ONTARIO

652 Villa Drive; Delida G. Griffitts to Vincent Sansalone; $145,000

2270 Ferguson Road unit 120, building 6; Maple Ridge Villas to James E. Dudleson and Glenda P. Dudleson; $237,900

2270 Ferguson Road unit 113, building 1; Maple Ridge Villas to Kent D. Lester; $217,900

833 Shelby-Ontario Road; Daniel Waldfogel to Daniel J. Smith and Kayla C. Smith; $243,000

832 Randallwood Drive; Abigail L. Dayton to John Emile Abouhassan and Taylor Starcher; $135,000

875 Red Maple Lane; Shope Investments to Tyler Gates and Aliexis Gates; $350,000

697 Scott Drive; Tricia Lynn Mumaw to Valerie Aubel; $199,275

302 Willodell Drive; the state of Joann K. Thompson to Ryan L. Steinhour and Cassandra L. Steinhour; $162,000

1745 Walker Lake Road; Berner Real Estate Investments to Hatherton Enterprises; $280,000

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

Crossbridge Court; Getz Builders Court Inc. to Michael B. Jarvis and Olivia M. Jarvis; $165,000

500-508 Delaware Street; Cory L. Roth and Julie A Roth. to 500 Delaware LLC; $486,730.50

118 Essex Circle; Hudson Property Rentals to Logan P. Gerich and Katie Gerich; $215,000

47 Oxford Road; Brandon K. Nicoletti to Angela Adkinson; $167,500

92 Yorkshire Road; Carole J. Trittschuh to Rebecca Dunn Cremeans and Brandon Cremeans; $211,000

121 Kimberwick Road; Matthew Ellis and Mark Ellis to Jonathan L. Elder and Christine Elder; $310,000

81 Essex Road; Leslie Kay Dye and Christopher Allen Miller to Stelliot Properties; $125,000

21 W. Main St; Mark G. Bowman and Kim L. Bowman to Cirilo Martinez and Maria De Los Angeles Hernandez; $100,000

VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE

80 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Construction to Joann L. Bevan and Curtis J. Mark; $521,000

168 School Street; Isaac Schnuerer to Black Dog Properties; $130,000

VILLAGE OF BUTLER

229 College St; Jeffrey Lynn Halsey to Corey J. and Stacie A. Tappel; $70,000

97 Wilson St., Butler; Kaleb J. Reed to Bradley Watt; $83,000

90 College St; Joel R. Brokaw to Don Wesley Bieri and Rachel K. Bieri; $17,500

VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH

197 Riggs St; Ralph L. Patton to James E. Fonner; $59,465

VILLAGE OF SHILOH

15 High St; Claude Mullins to Choya Shepherd; $20,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

1240 Michael Drive; Dennis Nezrick to Aaron Hill and Sierra Hill; $148,000

1020 W. Longview Ave; Jeremy A. Aumend to Jeremy Wertz and Meagan Wertz; $46,000

4111 Laser Road; Living Word Church to John and Judie Fisher; $5,000

774 W. 4th St; John and Judy Fisher to Ignacio Gaytan; $25,000

1324 Evergreen Ave. West; Thom R. Warner and Davida L. Warner to Theodore Daland Warner; $43,824.21

577 North McElroy Road; Jordan C. Wurthmann to Vicki D. Oberlander, trustee of the Vicki D. Oberland Revocable Living Trust; $205,000

1549 Suburban Drive; Eddie G. Walker Jr. and Brandi N. Walker to Jeffrey D. Hartmann and Julie A. Billinghurst; $295,000

990 N. Trimble Road; Michael Hasson to Steven Edward Lewis; $135,500

991 Belmont Ave; Billy B. Sims to Roger D. Erwin; $98,500

Cline Avenue; Old School Developers to Mansfield Professional Colony Association; $2,013

1011 Poth Road; Roger A. Reese and Debra Simmons Reese to Harmony Glenn Mowry and Lori Kay Mowry; $90,000

288 North McElroy Road; Jeremy M. Crow and Jessica Delmler to Secrest Enterprises; $70,000

384-386 Apple Lane; Delores I. Stumbaugh to Stuart Cairns and Duncan E. Cairns; $325,000

513 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Nathan J. Hickerson to Richland Home Buyers; $58,500

926 Benedict Ave; Tammy J. Adkins to Daryl K. Adkins; $80,000

1654 N. Stewart Road; Anthony Crigger to Robert Keith and Jennifer Keith; $240,000

722 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Lesley Kiser to Austin O’Diam and Elizabeth Kriel-O’Diam; $188,000

1106 Oakdale Drive; Olivia Elizabeth Malone to John Angell and Hannah Engell; $130,000

385 Melody Lane; Luther B. Gray and Andrea M. Gray to Michael David Ketchel; $165,900

1161 River Drive; Bel Kay LLC to Bel Kay Holdings LLC; $110,000

724 Burger Ave; Evan S. Benedict to Christopher D. Lozier; $35,000

481 Melody Lane; Marilyn Walker to Neal McConachie and Sandy McConachie; $189,000

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

1875 Banyon Lane; The Megger Family Trust o Mark W. Cockley and Heather M. Cockley; $200,000

1211 State Route 97; Mark Brokaw and Regena Brokaw to Julie Wittman; $234,900

2030 Mansfield Lucas Road; Henry R. Pohr and Jean R. Pohr to Thomas Corbin Magistro; $70,000

1543 Bridgewater Way South; Estate of Wanda Yellen to Deborah A. Stull; $339,000

4175 Andrews Road; Margaret L. Coursen to MacKenzie L. Golden; $285,000

1745 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Estate of Richard D. Jones to Jeffrey Kegley and Stephanie A. Kegley; $187,800

498 Hull Road; Louise R. Nottingham by Pamela Nottingham to Brett Burton and Jena Burton; $138,500

1795 Yorktown Drive; estate of Jacquelyn Crowl to Jocelyn Hofer; $120,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

1657 Kenmore Drive; Ozeas Da Silva Costa Jr. and Isabel Cristina Santos Costa to Thanh Rin Phan and Nguyen My Dung Le; $247,500

4554 Hook Road; Christopher M. Julian, Bethany Julian, Dale Ensminger and Karen Ensminger to Andrew Noureidin; $220,000

950 Bowers Road; Sherri L. Gillam to David Yaney; $459,900

0 Alta West Road; David J. Miller to Sherri Gillam; $125,000

1200 State Route 314; Kathy L. Black to Harold L. Turnbaugh; $260,000

SHARON TOWNSHIP

4927 Davis Road; Roger G. Francis and Bonnie S. Francis to Joshua B. Francis and Kelly J. Francis; $44,306.33

5082 W. Smiley Road; Joseph J. Scherer to Robbin S. Scherer, trustee of the Robbin L. Scherer Revocable Living Trust; $500,000

4712 Stein Road; Barbara A. Weaver to KDD Property Management; $63,000

TROY TOWNSHIP

2740 Gass Road; Nathan C. Brooks and Amanda J. Brooks to Natale K. Edwards and Blake A. Edwards; $550,000

Lindsey Road; Brandon J. Crouch and Jayme Crouch to Kyle Lee Randall and Sara Nicole Randall; $585,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP

4234 Swigart Road; Estate of Franklin O. Mellott to Shawn Anthony Swindall; $210,000

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

2446 Mount Zion Road, Mansfield; Benjamin L. and Tabitha S. Chapman to Hannah R. Finley; $286,000

587 Dogwood Circle; MK Properties of Ohio to Huawei Ye and RongSheng Shen; $299,000

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Technology Parkway Lot #4175; Phillips Investments to Steven Lazar and Jessica Lazar; $65,000

4335 Bowman Street; Michael A. Mosley to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; $75,000

2683 Holtz Road; Gail Dennis by Laura B. Scheid to Greg Evans and Lynn Evans; $156,000

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP

7074 Bunkerhill Road South; Daniel and Kathy Jo Nisley to Kelley M. Dorner; $185,000

3903 Hildebrant Road; Lovina J. Miller to Neal A. Nisley and Mary N. Nisley; $290,000

1944 Snyder Road; Amy B. Helinski to Jason N. Hildebrand and Glenda M. Hildebrand; $440,000

2076 Riggle Road; Lynette M. Reddaway to Jessica C. Beller; $250,000

5947 McCurdy Road; Brent R. Taylor to Shawn C. Hawk and Deborah A. Hawk; $385,000

BLOOMING-GROVE TOWNSHIP

181 Lattimer Road; Lester M. Fox and Melanie L. Fox to Jason L. Oberholtzer; $900,000

6878 McQuillen Road; Larry E. Leid to Harold M. Leid, Lillian S. Leid and Anthony R. Leid; $300,000

469 State Route 603; Estate of Shannon L. Russell to Rebecca K. Hockenberry; $53,000

PERRY TOWNSHIP

5022 Algire Road; Eric W. Yocum to Justin R. Dixon; $50,000

5470 Algire Road; H. Joretta Walton to Rachel L. Grogg; $165,000

6805 State Route 546; Nadine Casto to Lee S. Foster; $219,900

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

4824 Rule Road; S & C Meadowood LLC to SinderBlock LLC; $1,000,000

7448 Garber Road; James L. Morey Jr. and Kelley E. Morey; $585,000

CASS TOWNSHIP

7284 Gutherie Road; James E. Dudleson and Glenda P. Dudleson to Hunter Galbraith; $165,000