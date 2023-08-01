Prudence Ann Love, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

She was born April 2, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Harry and Carrie (Atto) Horn. She graduated from West High School in Cleveland, Ohio. She also attended Cleveland State University, majoring in secretarial administration. On July 12, 1952, she married John “Jack” Love. Prudence was formerly employed in church administration in Cleveland, Little Rock and Mansfield. She retired after 20 years of service at the former Central United Methodist Church in Mansfield. She was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church where she served on various committees over the years.

Prudence is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Jennifer Love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Love; and two sons, Ian and Mark Love.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com