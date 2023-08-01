MANSFIELD — Andrea Karpiak-Feasel, program coordinator for Mansfield Adult Education’s Aspire program lights up when asked about the hardwork and determination of her students.

“Traditionally, folks are used to summers off from school and are now gearing up for back-to-school because that’s the calendar that our K-12 system follows. But, besides the week of July 4th, our adult students attend year-round,” Karpiak-Feasel said.

“Our 2023-2024 school year officially started July 1 but these students come continuously, persevere through personal struggles, and overcome barriers every day.”

Mansfield Adult Education offers daytime, evening, and virtual classes at four locations in Ashland, Crawford, and Richland Counties. These include daytime classes online, at the Crawford Success Center, and at our main location at 150 W. Fifth Street. Evening classes are held at Madison Adult Career Center and the Salvation Army Ashland Kroc Center.

Classes range from GED tutoring to ASVAB preparation but are not limited to just these. Programs offered are free and equip students with the skills and confidence they need to take the next step in their career or continue their education elsewhere.

GED and Adult Diploma Program/ WorkKeys preparation classes are held year-round with orientations happening bi-weekly.

Aside from these preparation classes, programs planned for the year include an Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) preparation course and a Customer and Office Support Technology (COST) Adult Diploma Program, both in partnership with Madison Adult Career Center.

Aside from offering extensive services to adult learners, Mansfield Adult Education also houses an official GED® Testing Service computer-based test site.

Classes and assistance is also available to students who have completed their high school diploma and are looking to continue their education either at a local career center or community college.

Those interested in learning more about what’s available to students should call Mansfield Adult Education at 419-525-6380 or visit their website for more information, including who is eligible for classes.

Mansfield Adult Education is federally-funded through the Ohio Aspire grant and is fiscally managed by Mansfield City Schools, serving students in Richland, Ashland, and Crawford Counties.