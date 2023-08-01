BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from July 31 and Aug. 1.

JULY 31

8:24 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicle being ransacked overnight in the 1500 block of Isaac Beal Rd.

8:52 a.m. A person stopped on station to turn over property that had been found.

11:18 a.m. A person spoke with an Officer on station regarding identity theft.

11:32 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 900 block of S Poplar St.

11:43 a.m. Officers took a report of a stolen identity in the 5000 block of S Sandusky Ave.

2:51 p.m. Officers responded to a suicide in the 1500 block of Marion Rd.

3:07 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about identity theft.

5:03 p.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 1500 block of Oakridge Dr.

5:08 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station about a larceny.

5:25 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:34 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

6:51 p.m. Joshua Eldridge, 37, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

7 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Sears St.

8:18 p.m. Officers responded to a fight in the 500 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:17 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

10:05 p.m. Officers secured an open building in the 200 block of Aumiller Dr.

10:23 p.m. Officers responded to a trespass call in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.

10:29 p.m. Officers investigated vandalism in the 600 block of Hill St.

11:07 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

AUG. 1

12:10 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1000 block of Rogers St.

12:18 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of Tiffin St.

12:30 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Rogers St.

1:59 am A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of Crossroads Blvd.