MANSFIELD — Three men and a woman are among the the Fugitives of the Week list compiled this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Jhousha Stewart, 33, is 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of fentanyl. Stewart has ties to Mansfield and Columbus area. Pamela Sauder, 57, is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs. Officials say Sauder has ties to the Mansfield area Mitchell Fleming, 56, is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus. Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-9, bald with brown eyes. He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Department of Corrections on a bond violation on the original charge of first-degree felony possession of drugs, failure to provide notice on change of address, and a parole violation on the original charge of rape. Authorities say he has ties to Cleveland, Texas, and Kentucky.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.