MANSFIELD -- if you've got a kite, it might be too windy even for that.The wind is going to be whipping at a rate that would draw a radar gun's attention.The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory for Richland County starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 2 p.m. Thursday.What to expect:Southerly wind gusts up to 50 mph tonight into Thursday generally along and west of I-77 and also near the lakeshore.Unsecured outdoor objects can be blown around. Minor tree damage and isolated power-outages are possible.Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.The latest forecast for your location can be found by clicking on the map at www.weather.gov/cle.