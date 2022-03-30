Wind advisory map

MANSFIELD -- if you've got a kite, it might be too windy even for that.

The wind is going to be whipping at a rate that would draw a radar gun's attention.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Wind Advisory for Richland County starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 2 p.m. Thursday.

What to expect:

Southerly wind gusts up to 50 mph tonight into Thursday generally along and west of I-77 and also near the lakeshore.

Unsecured outdoor objects can be blown around. Minor tree damage and isolated power-outages are possible.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The latest forecast for your location can be found by clicking on the map at www.weather.gov/cle.

