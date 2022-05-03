MANSFIELD -- The adage that April showers bring May flowers is a month off this year.
April brought snow, deep into the month. So now we're getting the showers we were expecting last month. Here's hoping the precipitation brings floral color later this month.
According to the National Weather Service, Mother Nature is going to dump rain on us most of the day today. Will the gardens follow with a colorful bloom?
What to expect:
Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area today.
There is a chance of severe weather with thunderstorms, especially in the designated Slight Risk(yellow) area between 2 and 8 p.m.
Damaging winds to 60 mph will be the primary hazard today.
Heavy rain will be possible with thunderstorms and may result in localized ponding of water or flooding.
Monitor for updates today along with possible severe weather Watches and Warnings.
The following links can be bookmarked for the latest information:
