A tornado watch has been issued until Sunday at 11 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Crawford and Knox counties.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland issued the watch at 4:20 p.m.
Weather officials have said a tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.
Residents should review and discuss emergency plans and check supplies and determine a safe room.
People should be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or if they suspect a tornado is approaching.
A tornado warning, the NWS said, means action is needed because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night, mainly before 2 a.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 64. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 9 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Monday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms most of th day with a high near 75.
Winds will be from the southwest at 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.